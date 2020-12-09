HS Sports: Mid-Penn Conference announces winter sports parameters, including mandatory masks

The Mid-Penn announced Wednesday new safety protocols for the winter sports season, including wearing masks at all times for staff, officials, coaches and players.
The following mandates have been approved with the aim to lessen the spread of COVID-19 during a pandemic that has worsened in recent weeks:
- All regular season games played in the Mid-Penn will require that all participants (officials, coaches, players, fans and event staff) wear a face covering at all times (must cover the nose and mouth). Only swimmers competing are exempt from the mask rule, but they must put on a mask as soon as they exit the pool.
- If a team has a player that cannot wear a face covering, that player must present a signed doctor's note and provide that information to the opponents as soon as it is known, but no later than 24 hours in advance of the game/meet. If the school has any participants with a signed doctor's note exempting them from wearing a mask, the game/meet may be deemed unsafe and is subject to being canceled. It would be declared a no contest with no penalty for either team.
- Visiting spectators are not allowed and are not permitted at Mid-Penn games/meets. Each school district can set their own indoor capacity limits based on gym setup and physical distancing, which will likely fall under compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf's capacity limits set several weeks ago. Indoor facilities with a maximum capacity of 2,000 people can current hold 20% of that, which schools have followed since the mandate went into effect.
The decision means nearly all of District 3's teams will be in lockstep. The Lancaster-Lebanon League was the first to require masks for all competitions. Berks County and York-Adams are also doing so now.
That will alleviate concerns for teams looking to schedule non-league games, especially with some coaches concerned about competitive disadvantages if a masked team faced an unmasked team.
HS Sports: PIAA approves condensed postseason brackets; extending time for regular season competitions
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 1
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 2
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 3
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 4
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 5
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 6
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 7
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 8
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 9
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 10
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 11
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 12
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 13
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 14
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.