HS Sports: Levine says guidelines for fans at games expected Wednesday; Maryland postpones all sports through 2020

Wolf said he finds the prospects of high school "contact sports" untenable for school districts that are fully virtual for the fall semester. But he did not say he would ban fall sports, and neither he nor Levine indicated what Wednesday's guidelines for fans would say.

"[What I've been saying is] what happens in the schools should be consistent with what happens in the playing fields," Wolf said. "In other words, if the school is going completely virtual, it seems hard to justify having in-person contact sports being played in the fall. If the school's gonna be open, feels it's safe, and teachers, administrators, parents feel it's safe to reopen, then that's a different proposition for contact sports."

Wolf went on to say decisions about high school education and sports is "a work in progress" because the coronavirus continues to impact different regions of the state differently, and it's ever-changing.

"So, we're just trying to keep up with the virus and trying to give the guidance that we can to help parents feel, and the students feel, and teachers, and coaches and administrators feel that they can safely come back to education," he said.