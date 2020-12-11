HS Sports: In statement, PIAA 'committed to maximizing the athletic opportunities'

The PIAA released a short statement a day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced new mitigation efforts that included pausing all interscholastic athletics until Jan. 4.
Few details were provided in the three-paragraph press release less than 24 hours after Wolf's new mandates, which aim to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases around Pennsylvania.
"Hopefully, this temporary suspension will assist in flattening the curve and reducing the number of cases statewide," the PIAA's statement read. "We all collectively must be diligent in following mitigation efforts in order for a successful return to the season."
The PIAA again touted its efforts during Wednesday's board meeting to provide "maximum flexibility and opportunities" for winter sports — a reference to a shortened postseason format that includes only district champs in the state basketball playoffs and halving the fields in the swimming and diving championships. Teams will also be allowed to add regular season games after the normal window if they don't qualify for district or PIAA postseason play, or if they are knocked out early.
Neither step was new during the pandemic. Both measures were taken in the fall season as well.
The PIAA "will continue to recognize and review suggestions from various professional education groups represented on the Board of Directors," the statement said.
On Wednesday, the board briefly acknowledged a letter from the Pennsylvania Principals Association, which represents 3,500 schools in the commonwealth that asked for a delay to the season. State College's superintendent asked the board directly for a delay until Feb. 1.
The PIAA took no such steps, instead intending to proceed with the season that begins Friday but will pause at 12:01 a.m. Saturday until Jan. 4. Some schools around the state, according to reports, will squeeze in games on Friday.
Mid-Penn Conference teams will not after the league delayed the start of the season during a meeting earlier in December until Dec. 18.
The statement concluded with a comment from president Frank Majikes, who said: "PIAA is committed to maximizing the athletic opportunities for all student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board will continue to meet and monitor this ever-changing pandemic, and its implications on schools and their communities."
The board's next meeting date was set for the week after New Year's Day, but it's unclear at this time if the PIAA will change the date in light of the mitigation orders.
