HS Sports: In statement, PIAA 'committed to maximizing the athletic opportunities'

The PIAA released a short statement a day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced new mitigation efforts that included pausing all interscholastic athletics until Jan. 4.

Few details were provided in the three-paragraph press release less than 24 hours after Wolf's new mandates, which aim to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases around Pennsylvania.

"Hopefully, this temporary suspension will assist in flattening the curve and reducing the number of cases statewide," the PIAA's statement read. "We all collectively must be diligent in following mitigation efforts in order for a successful return to the season."

The PIAA again touted its efforts during Wednesday's board meeting to provide "maximum flexibility and opportunities" for winter sports — a reference to a shortened postseason format that includes only district champs in the state basketball playoffs and halving the fields in the swimming and diving championships. Teams will also be allowed to add regular season games after the normal window if they don't qualify for district or PIAA postseason play, or if they are knocked out early.

Neither step was new during the pandemic. Both measures were taken in the fall season as well.