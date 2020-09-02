HS Sports: In quiet update from Wolf, new guidance allows some spectators at games

Indoor events are still capped at 25 total people, which presents a challenge for the two indoor fall sports, girls volleyball and water polo, to even hold competition at that number, much less include even one spectator.

Those numbers could be smaller if a facility has a max capacity that isn't already double 250 or 25. The 50% capacity limitation is still in place, but most, if not all, outdoor venues have a max capacity well beyond 500 people.

It will also not be an easy fit for many football games, where some large schools can have rosters near 100 players. Games between small teams might have room for a handful of socially distanced spectators. Larger teams that limit how many players they bring — perhaps excluding ninth-grade and junior varsity players from being on the sidelines as they traditionally are — could also increase room for fans, bands and cheerleaders.

The real winners are the remaining outdoor sports — soccer, field hockey, cross country, girls tennis and golf, which have much smaller rosters.

The guidelines still require all fans wear face masks indoors, and they must also wear masks unless they can adequately maintain social distancing.