HS Sports: In effort to cut costs and plan for logistical challenges, District 3 enacting smaller fall postseason fields

District 3 has a tentative plan for the fall postseason ... if it has one.
The district unveiled a structure for the district championships in all fall sports during Monday's board of directors meeting, attempting to prepare for a season that still hangs precariously in the balance as the PIAA and Gov. Tom Wolf discuss the fate of high school athletics through the end of 2020.
District 3's proposal — which passed unanimously but won't be formalized until the next board meeting Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. when sport chairmen finalize the memos that will be sent out to member schools — calls for drastically reduced playoff fields this year only.
District 3 chairman Doug Bohannon said they are only discussing fall playoffs right now and will not have plans out for the winter or spring championships at this time. Normally, District 3 would've already proposed and enacted a championship plan for the entire 2020-21 and 2021-22 two-year cycle, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the board to look at each season individually as they come.
Whether this will be all for naught could be decided before the next board meeting. A madcap 24-hour stretch last week saw Wolf issue a "strong recommendation" of no high school or youth sports until Jan. 1, throwing the that community and its governing bodies into a state of confusion. The PIAA held two emergency meetings Thursday and Friday and eventually announced it would seek further dialogue with Wolf's administration while simultaneously delaying fall sports until Aug. 24 to buy more time.
Several leagues, including the Mid-Penn Conference, have already delayed fall sports into September.
HS Sports: Despite Wolf's 'strong recommendation,' PIAA seeks 'dialogue' and delays fall season to Aug. 24
What comes of it is yet to be seen, but Bohannon said the district supports the PIAA's efforts.
"I think the PIAA staff is definitely aware that we are supportive of us moving forward for fall sports," he said. "They know that we’re trying our best to get our student athletes playing in the fall."
Bohannon said there were several factors that played into the D3's postseason format proposal, including costs, an expected lack of revenue and where and how to host playoff events.
District 3 expected to spend $200,000 on the fall championships — for all three seasons without fans, the projection would be a loss of $500-600,000 — if it was conducted as normal but with limited spectators or none at all. Costs incurred primarily come from staffing games with officials and other workers. That number is not feasible.
"I don’t have a master’s in finance, but I’m smart enough to know if we did that it would not be a good thing for District 3 because we would lose a boatload of money and probably go under," Bohannon said. "So, we have to think a little bit in how hopefully we have playoffs and how we can move forward by having playoffs and do them economically and do what’s best for schools."
To cut costs, the district playoff fields will be cut down significantly to have fewer rounds. And higher seeds will host each round in most circumstances. Host schools would incur all costs of running the game because away teams would have to pay for travel, Bohannon said.
Part of the justification is because the regular season will be shorter, so District 3 believes most schools can take on the costs of a handful of playoff games this year.
Under the proposal, football, girls volleyball and girls tennis team tournament events would all be hosted at the higher seed's facility in every round, including championships. Girls soccer and field hockey would do so as well if the host school has a turf field, the preference for teams and district leadership. If not, the host school is tasked to find a nearby turf field available. If one cannot be found, then District 3 would find one and incur the costs.
The approved playoff qualifying fields for each classification in each sport are as follows:
- Football: Two teams (1A and 2A), four teams (3A, 4A, 5A and 6A).
- Soccer: Four teams (1A and 2A), eight teams (3A and 4A).
- Field hockey: Eight teams (all classes).
- Girls volleyball: Four teams (1A and 2A), eight teams (3A and 4A).
- Girls team tennis: Four teams (both classes).
- Singles/doubles girls tennis: Only league champs qualify.
- Golf: About 48 qualifiers per class.
- Cross Country: Top two teams and Top 10 runners from league championships (2A and 3A).
The Class 1A cross country field has not been finalized.
The district power ratings deadline is Oct. 10 for girls tennis, Oct. 26 for football and Oct. 31 for soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball.
In football, the 1A and 2A championships will be the weekend of Oct. 30, the 3A and 6A championships the weekend of Nov. 6, and the 4A and 5A championships the weekend after.
In 4A and 5A, playoff teams can play one more regular season game the weekend of Oct. 30, but it will not count to power ratings. In all classes, football teams that don't qualify for the playoffs can play more regular season games.
Championship dates for other sports are still being determined, although field hockey is tentatively set for Nov. 11.
The PIAA is aiming to finish the fall sports season prior to Thanksgiving, including football. Typically, the football state championships run into December. The PIAA is opting for a district-champions qualifying approach in most sports this year to shorten the season further.
Livestreaming an option
District 3 webmaster Rod Frisco is exploring options for livestreaming playoff games this year.
But the district will not set up production for those streams, Frisco said. Instead, D3 will work with schools that are installing their own streaming efforts. How was not clear. Frisco said there will be more information "very shortly."
"The only way to recapture some of that lost revenue would be through livestreaming our championship events and using the different platforms that the schools have available," he said.
He has been in contact with the NFHS Network, which is partnered with Pixellot, a livestreaming service that is gaining popularity around the country. West Shore School District's Cedar Cliff and Red Land basketball teams began using Pixellot last year in several sports.
Getting Tech-nical: Technology, especially with video and GPS, is shaping high school sports in new ways
"I have surveyed the schools to see what their livestreaming plans are," Frisco said. "Quite frankly, it’s a lot of variety, there’s a lot of different possibilities."
A busy Monday
Continuing the hectic trend that ended last week, District 3 wasn't the only one making news early Monday.
Milton Hershey will not have a fall sports season, Dave Bitting told the district's board, becoming the first Mid-Penn school to do so.
Around the state, the Philadelphia Public League announced it was canceling all sports for the rest of 2020. The WPIAL also held a press conference backing the PIAA and expressing frustration issues with Harrisburg and the PIAA.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.