HS Sports: In effort to cut costs and plan for logistical challenges, District 3 enacting smaller fall postseason fields

Several leagues, including the Mid-Penn Conference, have already delayed fall sports into September.

What comes of it is yet to be seen, but Bohannon said the district supports the PIAA's efforts.

"I think the PIAA staff is definitely aware that we are supportive of us moving forward for fall sports," he said. "They know that we’re trying our best to get our student athletes playing in the fall."

Bohannon said there were several factors that played into the D3's postseason format proposal, including costs, an expected lack of revenue and where and how to host playoff events.

District 3 expected to spend $200,000 on the fall championships — for all three seasons without fans, the projection would be a loss of $500-600,000 — if it was conducted as normal but with limited spectators or none at all. Costs incurred primarily come from staffing games with officials and other workers. That number is not feasible.