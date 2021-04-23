HS Sports Highlights: Tyler Noll's game-winner lifts Mechanicsburg boys lacrosse past Lewisburg

Tyler Noll tallied the game-winner in OT to propel Mechanicsburg boys lacrosse past Lewisburg 8-7 Friday afternoon.
Hunter Miller and Ben Crawford each added two goals in the win. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with a matchup with Bishop McDevitt coming Tuesday.
HS Baseball
- Nathan Yunk went 4-for-5 with a run and RBI, and Charlie White (2-for-4) drove in another run and scored twice to lead Boiling Springs to a 7-4 win at Middletown. The Bubblers cored five runs in the fourth inning to take command, giving Maddex LaBuda (4 IP, 5 K's) enough room for the win.
- Mechanicsburg dropped a 3-1 game at York Suburban thanks to a sixth-inning two-run double by Spencer Butz. Taylor Shearer was 2-for-4 and scored the Wildcats' lone run. Cameron Nebel battled through 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits and four walks in the loss, fanning four.
- Brady Ward (3-for-4) doubled twice and scored to help Cedar Cliff to a 5-3 win over Hershey. Nate Mankowski lasted four innings and got the win, fanning seven against three hits. David Beard (2-for-4) also doubled, scored and drove in a run for the Colts.
- MLB prospect Benny Montgomery blasted a solo shot, but it was Northern that got the best of Montgomery and Red Land in a 7-3 road win. Kade Kitts (2-for-4) drove in three runs for the Polar Bears, and Owen Kitts (2-for-3) tripled and scored twice. Tommy Molsky was strong on the bump for the P-Bears, punching out 11 over six innings. Brady Ebbert was 2-for-4 with a run and RBI for the Patriots.
- Jackson Thompson drove in three runs and tripled in Camp Hill's 9-2 win at James Buchanan. Thompson finished his 3-for-5 day with two runs scored. Luke Parise (1-for-2) and Elijah DeArment (2-for-3) each scored three runs, and Andrew Spaan (2-for-5) tripled and drove in two. Christian Doi fanned seven over six innings of work for the win, allowing five hits and four walks.
HS Softball
- Lindsey Haser was busy all day in Trinity's 12-8 road win over Bermudian Springs. She came on in the first inning after Madison Smith lasted just six pitches to strike out eight and get the win in seven innings. And at the dish, Haser was 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs a triple and a double. She was not alone in putting up crooked batting numbers. Molly Whitmyer (3-for-5) drove in four and scored another, and Ryan Smith (3-for-3) tripled, doubled, scored thrice and knocked in two runs.
- Rylee Martin went yard in her only plate appearance, and Northern went on to thump Red Land 13-3 in six innings. Hailey Irwin (2-for-3) tripled, scored two runs and drove in another, and Bekah Wiley (3-for-4) scored twice for the Polar Bears. The Patriots got a homer and double from Lexi Plever, who finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs from the bottom of the lineup. Northern's Kameo Grasser got the win with seven strikeouts.
HS Girls Lacrosse
Four goals from Kenna Duffie and Zayda Crumpton weren't enough as Red Land fell in a close one to Warwick 13-11. Olivia Glinski picked up two goals in the loss.
HS Boys Tennis
- Cumberland Valley fell 3-2 to Dallastown. William Ong defeated Daniel Wu 6-4, 6-2 in Singles 1 and Doubles 2 was won by Ross Kluger and Bhavpreet Singh over Dylan Patel/Aryan Saharan 6-4, 6-0.
- East Pennsboro got the close win over Camp Hill 3-2. Singles 1 went to Lions' Josh Pantaloni over Matea Jovic 6-0, 6-0, Singles 2 went to CH's Clayton Herb over Zachary Martinez 6-4, 7-5, and Singles 3 was won by East Penn's Scott Borman over Marko Balic 6-3, 6-4. Doubles went to the Panthers with Doubles 1 going to John Steinhart and Grant Anderson 6-3, 6-4, and Doubles 2 went to the duo of Anthony Huynh and Trevor Smith 6-3, 6-4.