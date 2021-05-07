HS Sports Highlights: Trinity's Adam Warren, Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni move to semifinals in District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Singles tournament

Trinity's Adam Warren and Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni are one step closer to becoming District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Singles champions.

Both advanced to the semifinal round Friday, with Pantaloni dropping Lancaster Catholic's Miles Durrett 6-0, 6-2, and Warren winning against Berks Catholic's Sam Robertson 6-1, 6-4. Both will try and earn their way to the final Saturday at 1.