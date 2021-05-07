HS Sports Highlights: Trinity's Adam Warren, Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni move to semifinals in District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Singles tournament

Trinity's Adam Warren and Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni are one step closer to becoming District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Singles champions.
Both advanced to the semifinal round Friday, with Pantaloni dropping Lancaster Catholic's Miles Durrett 6-0, 6-2, and Warren winning against Berks Catholic's Sam Robertson 6-1, 6-4. Both will try and earn their way to the final Saturday at 1.
In Class 3A, Cumberland Valley's William Ong fell in the quarterfinals to Central Dauphin's Sammy Schwab 7-6 (2), 6-2. Carlisle's Jesse Beck fell to Ong in the first round 6-1, 6-1.
HS Baseball
- Carlisle beat the rain and beat Susquehanna Township 6-5, giving the Thundering Herd an important 10th win as they continue to chase down a District 3 Class 6A playoff spot. Carlisle, ranked No. 11 (12 qualify) entering Friday, scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, winning on Nathan Shatto's walk-off walk. Jonas Fowler, two drove in the tying runs three batters earlier, scored the winning run. Fowler finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and his tying double. Jack Smith tossed three scoreless innings with five strikeouts to pick up the win.
- Cedar Cliff squeezed in a 6-4 win over West York, with rain forcing the game to end in the middle of the fifth. The Colts scored three in the fourth. Brady Ward (2-for-3) doubled, scored twice and drove in three for the Colts. Tanner Crawford battled for the complete-game victory, allowing two earned runs.
HS Softball
- Needing a strong closing stretch to try to secure a district playoff spot, Carlisle routed Susquehanna Township 18-3 in five innings. The Herd entered the night 14th in Class 6A, two spots out of the playoffs and behind by around .01 in the power rating. Kyrstin Kauffman (3-for-5) doubled, scored twice and drove in six runs. The Herd swiped seven bases, with Katelyn Coldren responsible for three of them. Macy Barnhart finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs, two steals and three RBIs. Addy Gregg, who went the distance with three K's for the win in the circle, was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.
- Kiersten White homered, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead Big Spring to a 9-3 road win over West York. Emilee Sullivan was 2-for-3 with an RBI and double in a game that ended in the fifth due to rain. Sadie Gross struck out five in four innings of work, allowing just two hits.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Cedar Cliff tallied the 3-1 win over Carlisle (19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22). Max Barr had 22 kills and nine digs in the loss, Declan Smithmyer had 30 assists and Tyler Sandoval tallied 22 digs.