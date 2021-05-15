HS Sports Highlights: Trinity's Adam Warren and Tommy Hallahan battle back for state bid in District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles tournament

Adam Warren and Tommy Hallahan are headed to states.

The Trinity duo battled their way back to a state title bid, winning the third-place match against Donegal's Luke Yunginger and Evan Stehman, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, in the District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles Draw tournament Saturday.

They fell in the semifinal match to Conrad Weiser's Alex Waltz and Jayden Lewis, 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1.

In Class 3A, the Cumberland Valley duo of William Ong and Vivek Srinivas missed their shot at states, falling to Dallastown's Jonathan Arbittier and Daniel Wu in the third-place match, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. They fell in the semifinals match to Penn Manor's Curtis Rabatin and Max Davis, 6-3, 6-2.

HS Baseball

Cumberland Valley rolled past Spring-Ford 15-5 thanks to a strong performance on the mound from Nethaneail Miller. He pitched four innings for the W, allowing four hits and striking out four. At the plate, Joshua Minnich went 5-for-5 on the day with three runs scored and three RBIs. Jason Madrak scored three runs and had two RBIs, while Jerry Crispino scored three runs.

HS Softball