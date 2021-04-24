HS Sports Highlights: Thomas Davenport drives in three to help Carlisle baseball roll past Governor Mifflin

Cralisle baseball's Thomas Davenport went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-4 win over Governor Mifflin Saturday.
Austin Orris went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Aaron Renninger got the W on the mound for the Herd, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.
- Trinity secured a 9-3 win over Susquehanna Township thanks to seven runs scored in the second inning. Maika Niu went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Payton Warner added three RBIs in the win.
- East Pennsboro nabbed the lead in the sixth inning and held onto it for a 6-4 victory over North Pocono. Brady Swenson and Eric Stigers had two RBIs in the win, while Andrew Swenson scored two runs.
- Dawson Ramp threw a shutout to lead Northern past Dover 19-0. Ramp threw for four innings, allowed three hits and struck out five. Mason Yohn went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Tanner Merovich went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Nathan Harlacker added three RBIs in the win.
HS Softball
- Big Spring went 1-3 on the day with a win over West Perry 7-4, and two losses to Dallastown 13-5 and Shippensburg 7-5. The Bulldogs took the lead late in their win against West Perry with Jenna Hurley picking up two RBIs and Emilee Sullivan scoring two runs.
- Cedar Cliff nabbed the lead in the sixth to run away with a win 4-1 over Carlisle. Maya Capozzoli went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Riley Petroff added two RBIs in the win for the Colts. For the Thundering Herd, Riley Henry scored a run.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Nate Herbster's five goals and two assists helped propel Cumberland Valley past State College 16-4. Rhys McCarver added two goals and five assists, while Aydan Gilbert tallied a hat trick.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Cumberland Valley rolled past Wilson 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23). Nathaniel Erb had 43 assists in the win, Iain Martin had 16 kills and Cameron Birch had 19 digs.