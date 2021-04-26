HS Sports Highlights: Riley Severance posts Red Land girls lacrosse's first program shutout; Jonas Fowler leads Carlisle to win

The Patriots midfield and defense helped Severance tally the shut out — the first in program history — by not allowing Elizabethtown to get a shot on Severance in a 17-0 win.

“Our offense, midfield and defense worked their tails off to mainly keep the ball above our defensive restraining line," Red Land head coach Jess Stetler said through email. "We have spent a lot of time this season working on re-defending and owning the midfield that is really starting to pay off.”