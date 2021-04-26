HS Sports Highlights: Riley Severance posts Red Land girls lacrosse's first program shutout; Jonas Fowler leads Carlisle to win

Red Land girls lacrosse goalie Riley Severance didn't need to make a save Monday afternoon.
The Patriots midfield and defense helped Severance tally the shut out — the first in program history — by not allowing Elizabethtown to get a shot on Severance in a 17-0 win.
“Our offense, midfield and defense worked their tails off to mainly keep the ball above our defensive restraining line," Red Land head coach Jess Stetler said through email. "We have spent a lot of time this season working on re-defending and owning the midfield that is really starting to pay off.”
Kenna Duffie tallied five goals in the win, Zayda Crumpton added four goals, Olivia Glinski tallied a hat trick and Reagan Young had two goals.
HS Boys Lacrosse
HS Baseball
- Jonas Fowler got Carlisle off to a strong start to the week. The senior struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and a walk over five innings as the Thundering Herd popped Susquehanna Township 11-0 in five innings. Fowler pounded the strike zone with great success. And the Herd bats gave him plenty of run support. Sam Kulp (1-for-3) launched a two-run homer, and Carlisle added four doubles. Henry Smith (3-for-3) drove in two runs, scored two more and doubled from the nine hole. And Austin Orris (3-for-4) doubled, scored and had two RBIs from the leadoff spot.
- In a rare baseball doubleheader, Northern swept Big Spring in a Mid-Penn Colonial meeting by scores of 10-0 (six innings) and 12-2 (six innings). Tanner Merovich had the strongest overall performance at the plate for the Polar Bears, going 4-for-5 with a homer, triple, five RBIs and five runs scored. The Bulldogs' Adam O'Leary was 2-for-6 with a run scored. Northern's Josh Sullivan three-hit the Bulldogs in the opener, striking out six on just 77 pitches. Josh Noll then tossed 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs against two K's.
- Josh Jamiolkowski was 3-for-4 with a double, stolen base, run scored and two RBIs, leading Mechanicsburg to a 4-0 home win over CD East. Harry Fegan took care of the rest, fanning 11 over six innings while allowing two hits and a walk to shut out the Panthers.
- Harrisburg gave unbeaten East Pennsboro a scare in a 4-3 Panthers win. East Penn needed a two-out rally in the seventh to avoid its first loss. A Gavin Garlinger RBI single made it 3-2 Cougars with two outs, and Dominic Bruce and Andrew Swenson followed up with RBI doubles to win the game. Garlinger finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and run. Ryan Stover earned the win with two innings of relief, striking out five.
- Luke Parise and Michael Baturin combined to strike out 12, nine coming from Parise, in Camp Hill's 12-4 win over rival Trinity. Parise added a double and two runs in a 2-for-3 day at the plate from the leadoff spot. Baturin did him one better, going 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, plus a stolen base. Jackson Thompson (1-for-3) tripled and scored three times in the win. Maika Niu (3-for-4) doubled and scored for the Shamrocks.
HS Softball
- Carlisle plastered Susquehanna Township, running up a 12-run fourth inning to roll to a 15-0 win at home in four. Kiley Barnhart (2-for-3) homered, drove in two and scored twice from the eighth spot in the lineup, and Nina Anzalone (2-for-4) scored twice and had an RBI. Addy Gregg, who scored twice from the leadoff spot, fanned six for the win in the circle.
- Kait Hower went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and a run, and Jordan Sellers was 3-for-5 with four runs and an RBI in Mechanicsburg's 16-4, six-inning win at CD East. The Wildcats tallied 17 hits, led by Hower and Sellers. Kendra Grove (2-for-3) scored four runs and drove in two more. Madisyn Saposnek fanned six in six innings, allowing four hits and in the win.
- Evelyn Coburn went four innings, striking out five for the win, and Kate Berra and Ali Wagner finished the job with four more strikeouts to lead Cumberland Valley past Cedar Cliff 3-1. Wagner (2-for-2) doubled and scored, with Alissa Naisby (2-for-3) doubling twice and scoring once. The Colts got a 2-for-4 performance from cleanup hitter Mandy Wenerick, who also doubled and had an RBI.
- Trinity routed Camp Hill 16-0 in four innings, getting a 10-strikeout, four-inning perfect game from Madison Smith. The ace needed just 43 pitches, 37 of them strikes, to get the job done. The Shamrocks combined for seven extra-base hits, including three triples. Molly Whitmyer (4-for-4) had a pair of doubles, drove in six and scored a run, while Lindsey Haser (4-for-4) tripled, doubled, reached home four times and drove in two. Ryan Smith (3-for-4) tripled, drove in two and scored four runs.
- Jackie Capers struck out five and didn't allow a hit in East Pennsboro's 16-0 thee-inning win over Harrisburg. She was also 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI at the plate.
- Red Land bats were unrelenting in a 27-6, five-inning win against Altoona to cap a doubleheader sweep. Kaylin Smith (2-for-6) slashed a grand slam, drove in another run and scored four times as one of the highlights of an onslaught that featured seven Patriots recording multiple hits (led by Annika Barbour and Allison Lonkart's four). Emma Shearer, Barbour and Grace Spangler each had four RBIs. And Marina Cassatt led with five runs scored. The Patriots won the first game 11-7, scoring nine runs in the first inning. Spangler (2-for-4) hit a grand slam, and Barbour (2-for-3) doubled, scored and drove in two.
HS Boys Tennis
- Trinity tallied the win over East Pennsboro 4-1. Adam Warren started off strong in Singles 1 for the Shamrocks with the win over Matea Jovic 6-1, 6-0, Tommy Hallahan defeated Zachary Martinez 7-5, 6-0 in Singles 2, and the Panthers' Scott Borman got the Singles 3 win over Jose Centenera 6-1, 6-4.
- Northern fell to Mifflin County 3-2. Thomas Walsh got the win in Singles 3 for the Polar Bears 6-1, 6-3, and the duo of Collen Brennon and Omar Zia got the Doubles 1 win 6-4, 6-2.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Mechanicsburg tallied the win over Cedar Cliff 3-1 (14-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22). Bryce Weenink had 37 assists in the win, Drew McIntyre had 12 digs and both James Strong and Tyler Hoke had 12 kills.