HS Sports Highlights: No. 1 Trinity rolls past No. 8 York Catholic in District 3 Class 2A boys lacrosse quarterfinals

No. 1 Trinity had no problems taking care of No. 8 York Catholic in the District 3 Class 2A boys lacrosse quarterfinals Wednesday night.
The Shamrocks handed York Catholic a big 20-8 loss to soar into the semifinals, where they will face off at home against No. 5 Hershey, 16-11 winners over No. 4 New Oxford.
Drew Godfrey tallied seven goals in the win, Owen Hammel added five and Croix Teeter had two.
HS Baseball
- An early lead set the stage for a 9-2 victory for Red Land over Mifflin County. Benny Montgomery, Cam Walter and Ethan Phillips each scored two runs in the win, while Cole Wagner and Braden Kolmansberger each tallied two RBIs.
HS Softball
- Red Land rolled past Mifflin County 4-2 thanks to a strong performance in the circle from Marina Cassatt. She pitched all seven innings, allowed five hits a struck out two for the W. On the offense, Grace Spangler scored a run and added two RBIs, while Karlye Strawser added one RBI.