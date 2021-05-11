HS Sports Highlights: Mechanicsburg freshman Reese Young fans 9 in complete-game win over Bishop McDevitt

Freshman Reese Young tossed a three-hit shutout Tuesday, shining in Mechanicsburg baseball's 7-0 win at Bishop McDevitt.
The rookie stuck out nine, walking four, to silence the Crusaders.
The Wildcats offense provided plenty of help. Max Cavada homered in a 3-for-3 day, driving in two runs. Matt Schmidt (1-for-4) had two RBIs and a run, Jeff Lougee scored twice and Kyle Hellam (2-for-4) doubled and scored.
Out of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, the Wildcats have a chance to play spoiler Wednesday against 6A playoff contender Carlisle.
- Boiling Springs erupted for eight runs in the top of the seventh to thump Big Spring 11-3. The Bubblers scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Charlie White, a Nathan Yunk single, a passed ball and then a dropped third strike to make it 7-3. Another passed ball, sac-fly and two-RBI single by Doug Bear set the final score. Bear finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. He also went the distance on the mound, fanning seven while allowing three unearned runs on four hits. Nick Truax was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a Bubblers run. For the Bulldogs, Seth Griffie was 2-for-3 with a run.
- Kaden Peifer two-hit Cedar Cliff, leading Red Land to a 10-0 five-inning win at home to conclude a season sweep of the neighborhood rivals. Peifer fanned six and allowed one walk, needing just 56 pitches. He got help from Brady Ebbert, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Benny Montgomery, Cole Wager and Ethan Phillips each scored two Patriots runs.
- Jason Madrak fanned five in 4.1 innings, and Brady Grimes tacked on four more Ks in Cumberland Valley's 7-2 win over Chambersburg. Madrak earned the win, and at the plate he blasted a fifth-inning three-run homer. Jerry Crispino was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored.
- Tommy Molsky whiffed nine and allowed just one hit, going 6.2 innings before reaching his pitch count limit in Northern's 7-1 win over Greencastle-Antrim. Alec Welshans doubled twice, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI, stolen base and two runs. Timmy Bonin (1-for-2) drove in two.
HS Softball
- Claire Farrell knocked in the game-winning run on a bases-loaded single to center to give Cedar Cliff a 10-9 walkoff win over rival Red Land. She finished 2-for-5 with another RBI. Maya Capozzoli was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs for the Colts. Tess Knox and Lexi Plever each had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Patriots, with Knox adding a double. Grace Spangler also hit a solo homer. Cedar Cliff reliever Mandy Wenerick earned the win in four innings, allowing just one run.
- Mechanicsburg beat Bishop McDevitt 3-0 in an entertaining Mid-Penn Keystone contest to improve to 14-1 (12-1), getting a double and two RBIs from Emma Rizzutto (1-for-3). Jordan Sellers went 2-for-3 with a run to help the Wildcats' cause. And Madisyn Saposnek, who was 1-for-2 with a run and RBI at the dish, tossed a complete-game shutout that included four strikeouts and six hits allowed.
- Big Spring scored six in the first and kept humming for a 10-0 win at Boiling Springs in six innings. Fallon Feaser cruised through the Bubblers' lineup, fanning six against just four hits for the complete-game shutout. Kiersten White (1-for-3) went yard for a solo shot, adding another run as well. Sadie Groff and Emilee Sullivan each had two RBIs.
- Chambersburg knocked out Cumberland Valley in six innings 13-3. The Eagles got a solo homer from Maddie Martin (1-for-2), and Olivia Hamme (1-for-3) scored and doubled.
- Josie Shermeyer drove in three runs, and Jackie Capers struck out 11 to lead East Pennsboro to a 7-3 road win over Harrisburg. Shermeyer finished 1-for-3 at the dish, while Capers went the distance, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and two walks. Madison Badali, who went 1-for-3 from the leadoff spot with three runs, had an impressive four stolen bases.
- Hailey Irwin hit a three-run homer and finished 3-for-5 with two runs to lead Northern to an 11-6 eight-inning win at Greencastle-Antrim. Irwin's homer capped a five-run eighth inning, which came after Alyssa MacKay's two-RBI double. Six Polar Bears had at least two hits, with Bella Schmitt and Paige Loudenslager each tacking on two runs and a double apiece.
HS Track & Field
- Carlisle closed the regular season with a split with Chambersburg, the boys winning 77-73 and the girls losing 84-65. Zachary Denton won the 110 hurdles (15.0), triple jump (42-10.25) and long jump (19-9.75) for the Thundering Herd boys, helping overcome Chambersburg's 11 wins in 19 events. For the girls, Alyssa Dyson claimed the 100 hurdles (15.0) and 300 hurdles (48.9). The Trojans swept the field events. Both Carlisle teams ended the season 5-2. The Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships will be held Saturday at Chambersburg to start the postseason.