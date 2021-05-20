HS Sports Highlights: Luke Morgan fires three-hitter; Mechanicsburg baseball vaults to final district playoff spot before rankings deadline

Mechanicsburg possibly punched its ticket into the District 3 Class 5A playoffs Thursday with a 4-1 win at Northeastern in the final day of the regular season.

The Wildcats entered the day No. 20 in the power rankings, four spots out of the 16-team field. But the win, which came against the 18th-ranked team, vaulted the Wildcats into 16th as of Thursday night. The District 3 power rankings were finalized later at night, and the official brackets are expected to be released Friday.

Mechanicsburg held a slim .004 lead over No. 17 Twin Valley as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Wildcats scored all four runs in the first, getting a three-run blast from Jeff Lougee that proved the difference-maker. Matt Schmidt went 2-for-3 at the dish.

Luke Morgan pitched a gem, firing his second straight complete-game victory. The sophomore fanned eight, walked three, allowed three hits and gave up a solo homer.