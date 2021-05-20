HS Sports Highlights: Luke Morgan fires three-hitter; Mechanicsburg baseball vaults to final district playoff spot before rankings deadline

Mechanicsburg possibly punched its ticket into the District 3 Class 5A playoffs Thursday with a 4-1 win at Northeastern in the final day of the regular season.
The Wildcats entered the day No. 20 in the power rankings, four spots out of the 16-team field. But the win, which came against the 18th-ranked team, vaulted the Wildcats into 16th as of Thursday night. The District 3 power rankings were finalized later at night, and the official brackets are expected to be released Friday.
Mechanicsburg held a slim .004 lead over No. 17 Twin Valley as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Wildcats scored all four runs in the first, getting a three-run blast from Jeff Lougee that proved the difference-maker. Matt Schmidt went 2-for-3 at the dish.
Luke Morgan pitched a gem, firing his second straight complete-game victory. The sophomore fanned eight, walked three, allowed three hits and gave up a solo homer.
- Cedar Cliff closed the regular season with a 6-0 win over Mifflin County. Nick Skokowski struck out eight in six innings, allowing just four hits for the victory. Brandt Cook (1-for-3) knocked in a pair of runs and Noah Bettinger (1-for-2) roped a two-RBI double and added another run driven in. As of Thursday night, the Colts were No. 7 in the Class 6A district rankings. Twelve teams qualify.
- Red Land's Evan Keefer went 6.2 innings, allowing three unearned runs in an 11-3 win over Shippensburg. Benny Montgomery was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run for the Patriots, and Ethan Phillips (1-for-4) scored twice and drove in two. Braden Kolmansberger was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Shippensburg got a double and two RBIs from Blake Orndorff. The Patriots, the reigning PIAA champions, were No. 2 in the 5A rankings Thursday night.
- Before the District 3 power rankings were finalized, the following local teams appeared to have qualified for the postseason: Cumberland Valley (6A No. 5), Cedar Cliff (6A No. 7), Carlisle (6A No. 12), Red Land (5A No. 2), Northern (5A No. 4), Mechanicsburg (5A No. 16), East Pennsboro (4A No. 1), Boiling Springs (4A No. 4), Trinity (3A No. 2) and Camp Hill (2A No. 1).
HS Softball
- Northern beat Mechanicsburg 6-5 in eight innings, erasing a 4-0 deficit after the fourth frame to close the regular season. The Polar Bears sat No. 5 in Class 5A's power rankings as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Wildcats were clinging to a first-round home game at No. 8. Kameo Grasser got the complete-game victory for the P-Bears. Emily Randalls and Alyssa MacKay had identical batting lines, going 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Emily Bittner led off for the Wildcats, going 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.
- Shippensburg ended the season with a 3-1 win in nine innings at Red Land thanks to a 13-strikeout performance by pitcher Caroline Bender. She went the distance, firing 139 pitches. Bender allowed eight hits and two walks but gave up one fourth-inning run. The Greyhounds won on consecutive ninth-inning errors. O. Lebitz was 2-for-4 with two runs from the leadoff spot. Patriots starter Annika Barbour went all nine frames, allowing three unearned runs while fanning six. The Greyhounds were No. 9 as of Thursday night in the 5A power rankings. Sixteen teams qualify.
- Before the District 3 power rankings were finalized late Thursday night, the following local teams appeared to have qualified for the postseason: Cumberland Valley (6A No. 7), Carlisle (6A No. 11), Northern (5A No. 5), Mechanicsburg (5A No. 8), Shippensburg (5A No. 8), Big Spring (4A No. 4), East Pennsboro (4A No. 5), Trinity (3A No. 1) and Boiling Springs (3A No. 8).