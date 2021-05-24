HS Sports Highlights: Kaden Peifer homers as Red Land baseball cruises to victory in District 3 Class 5A first round

It seemed Red Land baseball had no trouble rolling through the District 3 Class 5A first round Monday.

Six runs in the first two innings helped secure the 10-0 shutout over No. 15 Susquehannock in six innings.

No. 2 Red Land (17-4) got things started in the first inning with Cole Wagner doubling on a 3-1 count, scoring one run. Ryan Gordon led things off on the mound for the Patriots. The right-hander went five innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out one. Christian Lubic was the relief with one inning pitched and one hit.

Kaden Peifer had a homer for Red Land in the fifth inning, going 1-for-1 at the plate with four RBIs. Wagner scored three runs in the win, while Skylar Hertzler and Drew Hildebrand each had two RBIs.

Red Land will face off against No. No. 10 York Suburban (13-6), 10-5 winners over No. 7 Palmyra, at home Thursday at 4:30.

Northern nabbed the lead late in the Class 5A first round in a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Exeter Township Monday. The game was tied at one with No. 4 Northern (17-4) batting in the bottom of the sixth when Kade Kitts singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run. With Exeter up 1-0 after the top of the fifth, The Polar Bears scored one run when Tommy Molsky singled in the bottom of the inning. Molsky threw for 6.2 innings in the win, allowing four hits and striking out a whopping 15 batters. Northern faces No. 9 Gettysburg (13-7)/No. 8 Muhlenberg (11-6) winner Thursday.

No. 10 Hempfield kept up the consistent offense in an 11-1 win over No. 7 Cedar Cliff (15-6) in the Class 6A first round. Nick Skokowski scored the lone run for the Colts, while David Beard had the RBI. Christian LaBarbera went 2-for-2 for Hempfield with three runs scored, while Luke Fiore went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

