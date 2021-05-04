HS Sports Highlights: Izzy Szejk notches 100th season goal in Mechanicsburg's win over West Shore Christian

Jot that down as season goal No. 100 for Izzy Szejk.
Szejk tallied a team-leading six goals in Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse's 17-1 win over West Shore Christian Tuesday afternoon. Sophie Blair added a hat trick in the win for the Wildcats.
- Four goals and four assists from Alexandra Kelley led Carlisle over Chambersburg in a big 24-3 win. Alex Thumma added four goals in the win, while Lexie Burge had a hat trick.
- Cumberland Valley rolled past Trinity 24-6 thanks to five goals from KK Ball. Kirra Crowly and Aubrey Martin had four goals in the win for the Eagles, while Gloria O'Neil, Ava Green and Morgan Coleman each had two goals for the Shamrocks.
- Six goals from Zayda Crumpton and five more from Kenna Duffie helped lead Red Land past Lower Dauphin 20-7. Reagan Young tallied a hat trick in the win, while Haylee Holland and Olivia Glinski added two goals.
HS Baseball
- Cumberland Valley and Red Land remain tied 5-5, with the game suspended after 12 innings due to darkness. Tied 4-4 after seven innings, D Hildebrand finally broke the deadlock with an RBI single in the top of the 12th. But the Eagles replied on Logan Sauve's grounder to third that was bobbled for an error, driving in B Hawkins. CV loaded the bases on walks before a pop-out ended the frame and the game (for now). Cole Wagner was 3-for-6 with a triple, double, RBI and run for the Patriots when play was called. Tyler Dunn (1-for-5) doubled, scored and drove in two for the Eagles.
- Charlie White whiffed another 11 batters in just 4.2 innings, upping his season total to 58 in nearly half the amount of innings, to lead Boiling Springs to a 5-2 win at Shippensburg. White allowed two unearned runs on two hits, and at the plate he went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Maddex LaBuda was 2-for-3 from the nine hole, driving in three runs on a bases-clearing double.
- Will Stambaugh efficiently shut down Central Dauphin with a three-hit, complete-game performance in Cedar Cliff's 5-0 road win. Stambaugh fanned three. He got help at the plate from Nick Skokowski, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Matt Ilgenfritz was 2-for-2 with a run.
- Izzy Reed struck out eight and held Northern to a lone run in an 11-1 Waynesboro win in six innings. Tommy Molsky lasted five innings, fanning six while allowing seven earned runs in the Polar Bears' loss. Nathan Harlacker had one of just four Northern hits, a double, and scored the only run.
HS Softball
- Addy Gregg tossed a six-inning one-hitter, leading Carlisle to a 10-0 win over visiting Red Lion. Gregg fanned six and walked five for the complete-game victory, allowing just a third-inning single. Nina Anzalone provided run support, going 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Kyrstin Kauffman (1-for-2) scored three times, stole three bases and doubled.
- Sadie Groff swung a hot bat Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, six RBIs and a run scored in Big Spring's 9-2 win at West Perry. Her seven runs produced gave Fallon Feaser more than enough cushion for a complete-game victory, striking out four. Feaser also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, while Emilee Sullivan (2-for-2) scored three times.
- Cumberland Valley thumped Red Land 15-1, ending the game with an eight-run sixth inning. Emma Morgan was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs from the two hole, and Sydney Hutcheson was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, a stolen base and two RBIs from the leadoff spot. Evelyn Coburn went four innings, striking out three for the win. Red Land's lone run came from an RBI by Annika Barbour, who was 3-for-3.
- Lindsey Haser pitched five innings of relief, tossing a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in Trinity's 12-1 win over Lancaster Mennonite. She relieved Madison Smith after four pitches. Haser helped her own cause with a pair of homers, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs. Molly Whitmyer (1-for-2) also hit a three-run homer. And Allison Aschenbrenner went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs and a double.
- Jackie Capers punched out 10 in seven innings of work, allowing three hits and three unearned runs in East Pennsboro's 8-3 win over Susquehanna Township. The Panthers produced five doubles, with Zoe Holbert (3-for-4) good for two of them plus three runs. Madison Tate (3-for-4) also had a two-bagger, scored twice and drove in two.
- Ashley Folk, Hailey Irwin, Paige Loudenslager and Bekah Wiley all went yard in Northern's 13-3 five-inning win over Waynesboro. Wiley (3-for-3) added a double and scored two more times. Irwin (3-for-3) drove in four and scored twice. In the circle, Loudenslager struck out five in four innings for the win.
HS Track & Field
- Gavin Caruso won all field events, guiding Big Spring to a key 78-72 win over Boiling Springs in the rivals' annual dual-meet. Caruso posted a 115-3 in the discus, 18-6.5 in the long jump and 12-6 in the pole vault, the only athlete on the boys side to win three events. The Bulldogs also got wins from Everett Baker in the triple jump (40-2.5) and 400 (55.8). Evan Kase won the mile (4:47.7) and two-mile (10:45.1) for the Bubblers. Boiling Springs' girls exacted revenge, however, winning 11-39 thanks to multiple wins from Peyton Ellis in the mile (5:19.9) and two-mile (12:18.1), and three wins from Grace Sibert in all three throws. Sibert tossed a 25-11 in the shot put, 86-1 in the discus and 99-10 in the javelin. Kara Dale also won multiple events: the 100 (12.8) and 200 (27.0). Big Spring got two wins from Makenna Mersch in the 100 hurdles (17.8) and 300 hurdles (51.1).
HS Boys Volleyball
- Mechanicsburg got the 3-0 sweep over Northern (25-21, 28-26, 25-18). Cole Lamb picked up 32 assists in the loss, Jacob Hamm had 22 kills and 17 digs, and Toby Brubaker picked up 22 digs.