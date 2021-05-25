HS Sports Highlights: Emma Morgan leads Cumberland Valley softball to District 3 Class 6A first round win over Hempfield

Sentinel Staff
No. 7 Cumberland Valley (14-6) is headed to the District 3 Class 6A softball finals after a 5-3 win over No. 10 Hempfield Tuesday.
Emma Morgan tallied two RBIs and a run in the win, and A. Landis, Ali Wagner, Olivia Hamme and E. Williams each had a run. Cumberland Valley will travel to No. 2 Chambersburg Thursday at 4:30.
- No. 5 Northern (17-4) fell to No. 12 Exeter Township in the District 3 Class 5A first round 8-5. An early lead and two runs in the seventh helped secure the lead and the win for Exeter. Jaredis Flores led the opposition with three runs scored and five RBIs, while Kameo Grasser had three RBIs for the Polar Bears.
