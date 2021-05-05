HS Sports Highlights: East Pennsboro upsets Wyomissing in District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis quarterfinals

East Pennsboro upset second-seeded Wyomissing in the District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis quarterfinals Wednesday 3-2.

Scott Bornman was the lone winner in singles for the No. 7 Panthers, winning Singles 3 over Sawyer Helgeson 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The duo of Josh Steinhart and Grant Anderson won Doubles 1, 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-1, while Anthony Huynh and Trevor Smith clinched the win for East Penn in Doubles 2, 6-2, 6-3.

The Panthers will face off against No. 3 Conrad Weiser Monday at Hershey Racket Club in the semifinals.

HS Girls Lacrosse

Trinity's Ava Green and Cumberland Valley's KK Ball both hit 100 career goal milestones this week.

HS Softball

Carlisle jumped out to an early lead to drop Hershey 12-1. The Thundering Herd accumulated 10 runs in four innings to run away with the contest, preventing Hershey from scoring again after the first inning. Addy Gregg got the win in the circle, allowing no hits and striking out five. At the plate, Jana Fetterman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Nina Anzalone scored four times.

HS Baseball