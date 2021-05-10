HS Sports Highlights: East Pennsboro falls to Conrad Weiser in District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles semifinals

East Pennsboro fell to No. 3 Conrad Weiser 3-0 in Monday's semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles Championships.

Matea Jovic fell 6-3, 6-1 in Singles 1 to Fox Bryan, Zachary Martinez fell 6-0, 6-1 in Singles 2 to Jayden Lewis, and Scott Bornman fell in Singles 3, 6-0, 6-3, to Alexander Waltz.

Josh Steinhart and Grant Anderson lost Doubles 1 6-2, 4-6, 3-0 (DNF), while the duo of Anthony Huynh and Trevor Smith lost Doubles 2 3-6, 6-2, 3-1.

The No. 7 Panthers will face off against No. 5 Donegal in the third-place match Wednesday at 4. Winner of the match will qualify for the state tournament.

