HS Sports Highlights: East Pennsboro falls to Conrad Weiser in District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles semifinals

East Pennsboro fell to No. 3 Conrad Weiser 3-0 in Monday's semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles Championships.
Matea Jovic fell 6-3, 6-1 in Singles 1 to Fox Bryan, Zachary Martinez fell 6-0, 6-1 in Singles 2 to Jayden Lewis, and Scott Bornman fell in Singles 3, 6-0, 6-3, to Alexander Waltz.
Josh Steinhart and Grant Anderson lost Doubles 1 6-2, 4-6, 3-0 (DNF), while the duo of Anthony Huynh and Trevor Smith lost Doubles 2 3-6, 6-2, 3-1.
The No. 7 Panthers will face off against No. 5 Donegal in the third-place match Wednesday at 4. Winner of the match will qualify for the state tournament.
HS Baseball
- East Pennsboro claimed the Mid-Penn Capital title with a 9-2 road win over Trinity, getting a gem from Michael Morales in the process. The Vanderbilt commit tossed five innings, striking out 12 while allowing just one hit and three walks. And at the dish the senior was 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a two-run single. Andrew Swenson went 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a double for the Panthers. Miaka Niu led the Shamrocks, going 1-for-2 with a double, run and RBI.
- Carlisle helped its District 3 Class 6A playoff odds with a 10-8 come-from-behind victory over Bishop McDevitt. Down 6-1, the Herd scored nine runs in the third and fourth innings to take the lead. Sam Kulp (2-for-3), doubled, scored and drove in four runs. Austin Orris (3-for-3) also doubled and scored twice from the leadoff spot. Colin Lloyd shut down the Crusaders with 3.1 innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned).
- Charlie White sliced up West Perry, punching out 11 against one hit and two walks over six innings to lead Boiling Springs to a 5-0 victory. Jake Shoop was a solid 2-for-2 with two runs scored in the Bubblers' win.
- Nethaneail Miller struck out six in six innings as Cumberland Valley topped Big Spring 11-3. The Eagles got a grand slam from Ryan Rubin (1-for-2) and a two-run homer from Joshua Minnich (1-for-4, two runs, two RBIs). Kyle McKeon was 2-for-3 with two runs. The Bulldogs got two RBIs from Jonathan Miller (1-for-3). Seth Griffie got no help from a defense that committed six errors, lasting five innings while allowing six unearned runs. He struck out four.
- Harry Fagan fanned five in a complete-game effort, silencing Lower Dauphin in Mechanicsburg's 4-1 win. Fegan was not done there, going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Matt Schmidt was 1-for-2 with a run, RBI and double.
- Luke Parise struck out 10 and scattered just three hits in Camp Hill's 7-1 win over Harrisburg. Parise went the distance on the mound, allowing two free passes. He was 1-for-4 at the place with a run. Andrew Spaan was 2-for-4 with a run and RBI.
- Cameron Goodling was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, but Cedar Cliff's offense couldn't muster much more in a 5-2 loss to Altoona. Nate Mankoski lasted four innings, fanning five, but Jordan Negley gave up four runs in relief to suffer the loss.
HS Softball
- Cumberland Valley rolled to the 15-0 win over Red Land. Ali Wagner went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Eagles, knocking in two and scoring three times. Olivia Hamme went a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, while Jonalynn Hamilton added three RBIs in the win. For the Patriots, Annika Barbour went 2-for-2 at the plate.
- Madisyn Saposnek's strong day in the circle gave Mechanicsburg the 5-0 shutout over Lower Dauphin. Saposnek pitched five innings and allowed two hits for the W. Jordan Sellers picked up two RBIs at the plate and Emily Bittner scored two runs.
- East Pennsboro tallied the 10-0 shutout over Trinity thanks to Jackie Capers' day in the circle. She pitched five innings, allowed two hits and struck out seven. At the plate for the Panthers, Marissa Schell had four RBIs on the day. For the Shamrocks, Madison Smith went 1-for-2 at the plate.
- Carlisle fell to Bishop McDevitt 10-0. Allison Coldren went 1-for-1 at the plate in the loss.
- Cedar Cliff fell to Mifflin County 13-7. Lily Berrier scored three runs and an RBI in the loss, Emmalee Mowery scored two runs and Maya Capozzoli had a run and an RBI.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Five goals from Dylan Young helped lead Carlisle past Mechanicsburg 16-7. Egan Noel, Layton Schmick and Ethan Rose each had four goals in the win, while Ben Madio tallied a hat trick. For the Wildcats, Sam Geraty had a hat trick.
- Trinity rolled past Northern 16-4 thanks to four goals and four assists from Drew Godfrey. Evan Scott, Croix Teeter and Michael Coleman each netted a hat trick in the win, while Peter Gaudion and Owen Hammel each had two goals.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Morgan Coleman's seven goals helped Trinity get the win over Northern 19-10. Ava Green had six goals in the win, while Gloria O'Neil and Ava Olivetti netted hat tricks.
- Seven goals from Zayda Crumpton helped propel Red Land past Central Dauphin 20-3. Reagan Young added four goals in the win, while Kenna Duffie had a hat trick.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Cumberland Valley rolled past State College 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-13). Jared Johnson had 10 kills in the win, Nathaniel Erb had 30 assists and Cameron Birch had 13 digs.
- Northern swept past Dover 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-6). Toby Brubaker had 16 digs in the win, Cole Lamb had 24 assists and Jacob Hamm had 14 kills and 11 digs.