HS Sports Highlights: East Pennsboro falls in District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles third-place match

East Pennsboro put up a fight in the District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles third-place match, but Donegal was just too much Wednesday in a 3-2 win.

Donegal started off the match with a full sweep of all singles matches. The duo of Josh Steinhart and Grant Anderson got the first win for the Panthers in Doubles 1, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. Doubles 2 went to Anthony Huynh and Trevor Smith 6-4, 6-1.