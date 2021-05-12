HS Sports Highlights: East Pennsboro falls in District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles third-place match

East Pennsboro put up a fight in the District 3 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles third-place match, but Donegal was just too much Wednesday in a 3-2 win.
Donegal started off the match with a full sweep of all singles matches. The duo of Josh Steinhart and Grant Anderson got the first win for the Panthers in Doubles 1, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. Doubles 2 went to Anthony Huynh and Trevor Smith 6-4, 6-1.
The loss means East Pennsboro misses out on the state tournament.
HS Softball
- Carlisle pulled off an impressive upset over Mechanicsburg 4-1 behind Addyson Gregg's strong performance in the circle. She pitched all seven innings, allowed just three hits and struck out two. The Wildcats suffered just their second loss of the season, one day after handing Bishop McDevitt its first loss. At the plate for the Thundering Herd, Kiley Barnhart went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. For the Wildcats, Kendra Grove blasted a home run in the first inning.
- Madison Smith and Lindsey Haser combined to strike out 14, 10 of them from Smith, in Trinity's 9-5 win over Middletown. Smith lasted 4.1 innings, struggling with command to the tune of eight walks. Haser (1-for-3 at the plate) homered, scored twice and drove in four. Molly Whitmyer (2-for-3) also homered and drove in four, adding a double. And Ryan Smith was 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a double from the leadoff spot.
- Zia Bodnar struck out 12, holding Red Land in check in State College's 12-2 win. Annika Barbour went 1-for-2 with a solo homer for the Patriots.
HS Baseball
- Josh McCombs singled to left, scoring Ryan Ness in the top of the sixth to give Trinity an 8-7 win at Middletown. Maika Niu went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Shamrocks, who won on McCombs's clutch base knock. Niu fanned four in two innings of relief for the win.
- East Pennsboro drew 15 walks and pounded Steel-High 28-0 in three innings. Eric Stigers, Andrew Swenson and Nate Smith all had three RBIs. But Gavin Garlinger outdid them all, going 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and five RBIs.
- Luke Parise was 1-for-3 and had Camp Hill's only RBI in a 4-1 loss to Harrisburg. Na'Jir Glenn struck out 17 batters for the Cougars in 6.1 innings, combining with Alejandro Escudero to whif 18 and allow just three hits. Dom Tozzi suffered the loss, allowing six walks and three hits against four Ks.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Mechanicsburg won a close one over Delone Catholic 12-11. Tyler Noll tallied four goals in the win, Ben Crawford had a hat trick and Jonah Jaroch netted two goals.
- Carlisle fell to State College 8-4. Egan Noel netted two goals in the win, while Ben Madio and Cam Fay each had one.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Mechanicsburg’s final game of the season ended with a 9-7 loss to Palmyra. Izzy Szejk had four goals in the loss, while Sophie Blair had one.
- Carlisle fell 9-6 to State College. Alexandra Kelley netted a hat trick and two assists in the win, while Haley Carlo made 13 saves in net.