HS Sports Highlights: Drew Godfrey, Paul Shook team up to lead Trinity boys lacrosse past Red Land

Drew Godfrey and Paul Shook mirrored each other in a Trinity boys lacrosse win against Red Land, notching five goals and seven assists each in the 14-3 victory.

Owen Hammel added two goals and six assists in the win. The Shamrocks are now a perfect 11-0 on the season, increasing their edge atop the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. The Shamrocks are the lone unbeaten team left in the Mid-Penn Conference.