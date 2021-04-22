HS Sports Highlights: Drew Godfrey, Paul Shook team up to lead Trinity boys lacrosse past Red Land

Drew Godfrey and Paul Shook mirrored each other in a Trinity boys lacrosse win against Red Land, notching five goals and seven assists each in the 14-3 victory.
Owen Hammel added two goals and six assists in the win. The Shamrocks are now a perfect 11-0 on the season, increasing their edge atop the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. The Shamrocks are the lone unbeaten team left in the Mid-Penn Conference.
- Carlisle fell in a close one to Hershey 9-8. Ethan Rose notched a hat trick in the loss, while Lawrence Barone and Dylan Young added two goals.
- Mechanicsburg rolled past Cedar Cliff 8-2 behind a hat trick from Jonah Jaroch. Ben Crawford added two assists in the win.
- Nate Herbster’s seven goals helped propel Cumberland Valley past Lower Dauphin 12-6. Rhys McCarver tallied five goals, Patrick Martin added three assists and Jonah Burd made 12 saves between the pipes.
HS Baseball
- Jaxson Pupo had himself a career day, blasting a grand slam and two-run homer in one inning to lift Mifflin County to an 11-9 win over Cumberland Valley. Pupo’s slam tied the game at 4-4 and ignited an 11-run rally in the bottom of the third inning, chasing CV starter Nethaneail Miller after just 2.2 innings and 11 runs (four earned) allowed. The Eagles did claw back thanks to a solo homer from Joshua Minnich, three RBis and a triple from Jerry Crispino (2-for-5) and three runs, two doubles and an RBI from Logan Sauve (3-for-4).
- Caiden Smith laced a double, his second of the game, to clear the bases and send Greencastle-Antrim home with a 10-7 road win over Big Spring in nine innings. The Blue Devils recorded six extra-base hits, led by Smith (2-for-5, four RBIs, one run). Grant Chestnut (4-for-5) and Adam O’Leary (2-for-4) did their best to keep the Bulldogs in the game. Chestnut doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run, while O’Leary crossed home plate thee times.
- Charlie White was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a run scored in Boiling Springs’ 11-0 five-inning win over James Buchanan. Doug Bear and Nathan Yunk combined for a one-hitter, striking out three each, with Bear going 3-for-4 with two runs at the dish.
- Cole Wagner and Drew Hildebrand blasted three-run homers in the fourth inning as Red Land popped Chambersburg 10-0 in six frames. Wagner (1-for-2) scored two more times, while Hildebrand’s bomb was his only hit. Christian Lubic struck out five and scattered two hits in a complete-game victory.
- Josh Sullivan shut down Shippensburg, tossing a complete-game three-hitter in Northern’s 5-1 win. Sullivan fanned seven, while Owen Kitts was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Tucker Chamberlin was 1-for-3 with the Greyhounds’ only run.
- Ethan Pfeffer and Josh McCombs combined to fan 10 and allow just four hits in Trinity’s 9-3 win over Delone Catholic. JT Cap (1-for-3) drove in three runs, and Isaac Souders (2-for-4) doubled, scored once and drove in two for the Shamrocks.
HS Softball
- Greencastle-Antrim scored two in the home half of the seventh to tie it, then scored the game-winning run in the eighth on a walk-off error to beat Big Spring 3-2. Abby Stouffer chopped a grounder to shortstop Kiersten White that was misplayed, allowing Sydra Royer to score. Bulldogs reliever Sadie Groff suffered the loss, while Emilee Sullivan was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
- Riley Petroff and Maya Capozzoli hit back-to-back homers, including a two-run shot from Petroff, in a wild 25-10 Cedar Cliff victory in five innings over Altoona. The long balls highlighted a day in which the Colts recorded eight extra-base hits, including doubles from Capozzoli (4-for-5, three RBIs, two runs) and Petroff (2-for-4, three RBIs, two runs). Six different Colts had multiple RBIs, and eight scored at least twice, including Eliza Lane’s four runs.
- Cierra Bender tossed a four-hitter, punching out nine in Shippensburg’s 4-0 victory over Northern. She was also 3-for-3 with a homer, triple and two RBIs, the only player to record multiple hits in this one.
- Trinity survived Delone Catholic in a 12-8 win, with Lindsey Haser (3-for-4) smacking a double, driving in two and scoring two moe from the three hole. Ryan Smith (3-for-5) doubled and scored three times, and Molly Whitmyer (2-for-3) doubled, scored twice and drove in three.
- Emma Decker (2-for-4) hit a solo shot, and Carly Galbraith (3-for-4) tripled, scored and drove in run, but Boiling Springs fell 9-5 at James Buchanan.
- Mifflin County spun seven runs on the board in the fourth inning, topping Cumberland Valley 8-1. Huskies pitcher Madison Wolfgang fanned 11 and allowed three hits to the Eagles, who got a solo home run from Ali Wagner.
- Chambersburg pounded Red Land 17-2 in three innings. The Patriots got an RBI from Tess Knox (1-for-1) and Emma Shearer.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Carlisle fell to Hershey 18-5. Emily Smith had two goals in the loss, while Aubrey McGlynn assisted on three goals.
- Kenna Duffie tallied a whopping eight goals in Red Land’s big 23-6 win over Trinity. Ava Spahr and Olivia Glinski added four goals in the win, while Zayda Crumpton had a hat trick. For the Shamrocks, Gloria O’Neil, Ava Green and Morgan Coleman each had two goals.
HS Boys Tennis
- Carlisle swept the singles matches and carried that into a 4-1 win over Cedar Cliff. Jesse Beck, Rob Wellmon and Ethan Ploetz won by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores to secure the victory. And Sean Bergsten and Authur DeYoung finished the job with a 6-4, 6-1 victory in Doubles 1.
- Northern tallied the 4-1 win over Biglerville behind a strong start from Camden Kidwell in Singles 1 with an 8-2 win. Thomas Walsh won Singles 3 8-3, Doubles 1 went to the duo of Collen Brennon and Braedon Rudy 8-3, and Doubles 2 went to Conner Duncan and Steve Fiscus 7-6(7-2).
HS Boys Volleyball
- Northern rolled past Hershey 3-1. Toby Brubaker had 29 digs and nine kills in the win, Jacob Hamm had 20 digs and 25 kills, and Cole Lamb had 46 assists.
- Carlisle fell to Chambersburg 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13). Max Barr had 17 kills and four aces in the loss, Declan Smithmyer had 23 assists and Jake Kistler had four aces.
- Mechanicsburg fell to Lower Dauphin in three straight sets 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-23). Bryce Weenink had 20 assists in the loss, Drew McIntyre had seven digs and James Strong had three aces.