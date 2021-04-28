HS Sports Highlights: Doubles pairings come through in tiebreakers as East Pennsboro tennis wins division

It took third-set tiebreakers to finish the job, but East Pennsboro claimed the Mid-Penn Colonial boys tennis title Wednesday.

The Panthers squeezed out a 3-2 victory over Trinity, requiring entertaining tiebreakers from both doubles pairings to finish the job.

Josh Stenhart and Grant Anderson won the Doubles 1 matchup 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 over Nick Schiffer and Silas Gross. Then Anthony Huynh and Trevor Smith picked up a 6-1, 6-7, 11-9 victory over Declan Cudahy and Matt Jones in Doubles 2 action.

Scott Borman sealed the division title with a 6-0, 6-3 Singles 3 win.

The Shamrocks got wins in Singles 1 and Singles 2, with Adam Warren winning 6-1, 6-1 and Tommy Hallahan earning a 6-3, 7-6 victory.

HS Baseball

Red Land scored six runs apiece in the second and third innings, enough to beat State College 12-1 in five innings. Braden Kolmansberger (1-for-3) smacked a grand slam in the second, and Ethan Phillips (2-for-3) hit a two-run blast an inning later. Kaden Peifer struck out six and allowed four hits in four innings for the win.

HS Softball