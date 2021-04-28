 Skip to main content
HS Sports Highlights: Doubles pairings come through in tiebreakers as East Pennsboro tennis wins division
HS Sports Highlights

HS Sports Highlights: Doubles pairings come through in tiebreakers as East Pennsboro tennis wins division

It took third-set tiebreakers to finish the job, but East Pennsboro claimed the Mid-Penn Colonial boys tennis title Wednesday.

The Panthers squeezed out a 3-2 victory over Trinity, requiring entertaining tiebreakers from both doubles pairings to finish the job.

Josh Stenhart and Grant Anderson won the Doubles 1 matchup 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 over Nick Schiffer and Silas Gross. Then Anthony Huynh and Trevor Smith picked up a 6-1, 6-7, 11-9 victory over Declan Cudahy and Matt Jones in Doubles 2 action.

Scott Borman sealed the division title with a 6-0, 6-3 Singles 3 win.

The Shamrocks got wins in Singles 1 and Singles 2, with Adam Warren winning 6-1, 6-1 and Tommy Hallahan earning a 6-3, 7-6 victory.

HS Baseball

  • Red Land scored six runs apiece in the second and third innings, enough to beat State College 12-1 in five innings. Braden Kolmansberger (1-for-3) smacked a grand slam in the second, and Ethan Phillips (2-for-3) hit a two-run blast an inning later. Kaden Peifer struck out six and allowed four hits in four innings for the win.

HS Softball

  • Grace Spangler was solid in the circle, allowing four runs (one earned) while striking out four over seven innings of work, but the offense didn't provide enough support in Red Land's 4-1 loss to State College. Zia Bodnar silenced the Patriots with 10 strikeouts and just three hits. Lexi Plever and Tess Knox both doubled, with Knox scoring Red Land's lone run.
