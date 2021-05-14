HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Trinity duos head to semifinals of District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles tournament

Cumberland Valley and Trinity are one step closer to the final in the District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles Draw tournament.

In Class 3A, No. 3-seeded William Ong and Vivek Srinivas rolled past Dallastown's Cameron Koons/Bobby Nicholson, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round before winning their quarterfinal match against Wilson's Veraj Patel and Ben Winkler, 7-5, 6-3. They face Penn Manor's Curtis Rabatin and Max Davis Saturday at 1.

The Carlisle duo of Jesse Beck and Rob Wellmon fell in the first round, 6-2, 6-3.

In Class 2A, Trinity's No. 2-seeded duo Adam Warren and Tommy Hallahan rolled past Bermudian Springs' Brett Laughman and Nate Edmonson in the first round, 6-1, 6-0, and defeated Lancaster Mennonite's Tate Frailey and Reece Girdharry in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-0. They face Conrad Weiser's Alex Waltz and Jayden Lewis Saturday at 1.

Camp Hill's duo of Clayton Herb and Adam Dopkowski fell in the first round, 6-1, 6-2, and East Pennsboro's duo of Matea Jovic and Zach Martinez fell in the first round, 6-1, 6-0.

