HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Trinity duos head to semifinals of District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles tournament

Cumberland Valley and Trinity are one step closer to the final in the District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles Draw tournament.
In Class 3A, No. 3-seeded William Ong and Vivek Srinivas rolled past Dallastown's Cameron Koons/Bobby Nicholson, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round before winning their quarterfinal match against Wilson's Veraj Patel and Ben Winkler, 7-5, 6-3. They face Penn Manor's Curtis Rabatin and Max Davis Saturday at 1.
The Carlisle duo of Jesse Beck and Rob Wellmon fell in the first round, 6-2, 6-3.
In Class 2A, Trinity's No. 2-seeded duo Adam Warren and Tommy Hallahan rolled past Bermudian Springs' Brett Laughman and Nate Edmonson in the first round, 6-1, 6-0, and defeated Lancaster Mennonite's Tate Frailey and Reece Girdharry in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-0. They face Conrad Weiser's Alex Waltz and Jayden Lewis Saturday at 1.
Camp Hill's duo of Clayton Herb and Adam Dopkowski fell in the first round, 6-1, 6-2, and East Pennsboro's duo of Matea Jovic and Zach Martinez fell in the first round, 6-1, 6-0.
HS Baseball
- Cedar Cliff took the W on a dramatic walk-off single in the late innings that sealed their victory over Palmyra 4-3. The game was tied at three with Cedar Cliff batting in the bottom of the seventh when Nate Mankoski singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. Mankoski also got the win on the mound, pitching one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one. Brandt Cook scored two runs in the win.
- Carlisle fell to Spring Grove 12-3. Brayden Paul, Jonas Fowler and Jace Fetterman each had an RBI in the win.
- Boiling Springs fell to East Pennsboro 9-2 thanks to five runs in the second inning from the Panthers. Drew VonStein and Doug Bear each scored a run in the loss.
- Red Land fell to Gettysburg 5-2. Ethan Phillips scored a run and had an RBI in the loss.
HS Softball
- Cumberland Valley rolled past CD East 17-6. Dallas Speicher-Ramirez scored three runs in the win and Olivia Hamme scored two runs and had four RBIs.
- Paige Loudenslager and Kameo Grasser combined their talents in the circle to lead Northern to a big 14-0 shutout of New Oxford. Loudenslager pitched three innings, allowed no hits and struck out three, while Grasser pitched two innings, allowing one hit. At the plate, Loudenslager added four RBIs and two runs to the offense, Hailey Irwin scored three runs and had two RBIs, Liv Gelbaugh had three RBIs and Bekah Wiley scored three runs.
- Big Spring rolled to a 5-2 win over West Perry thanks to a strong performance in the circle from Jenna Hurley. She pitched all seven innings, allowed nine hits and struck out one. At the plate, Fallon Feaser went -for-4 and scored two runs.
- Boiling Springs tallied the close win over East Pennsboro 6-5. Madison Badali scored two runs in the win, while Josie Shermeyer had two RBIs.
- Carlisle fell to Spring Grove 8-1. Katelyn Coldren scored the lone run for the Thundering Herd.
- Mechanicsburg fell to Elizabethtown 2-0. Jordan Sellers, Kendra Grove and Lauren Paul all went 1-for-3 in the loss.