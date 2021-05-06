HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley baseball falls in 13th to Red Land, then beats Mechanicsburg

A marathon game that started 48 hours earlier finally got its conclusion Thursday.

Red Land ended a 13-inning classic that began Tuesday and was paused due to darkness, scoring four runs in the 13th inning, the first after the restart, to beat Cumberland Valley 9-5.

Ethan Phillips doubled in Benny Montgomery for the first run, then Skylar Hertzler smacked a three-run homer for good measure.

The Eagles threatened with runners on the corners and one out, but Brady Ebbert got a strikeout and ground out to earn the win.

Phillips's hit was his only one in eight at-bats in the game, while Hertzler picked up his third of the game with the long ball. Montgomery finished 4-for-6 from the leadoff spot with two RBIs and two runs, including the game-winner.

The Patriots used three pitchers to the Eagles' six, with Tyler Dunn drawing the loss in one inning of relief.

The Eagles then turned right around and beat visiting Mechanicsburg 6-4, turning to Jack Norris and Jacob Dows to pick up the win. Norris fanned five in 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits.