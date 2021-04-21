HS Sports Highlights: CD East scores 8 in final inning, hands Carlisle softball heartbreaking loss

Carlisle looked to be in complete control in the seventh inning Wednesday.
Up 16-9 with three outs left to go, though, the Thundering Herd could not hold on. CD East stormed back with eight runs, winning on a walk-off single by Megan Klose that scored Miller to win a dramatic 17-16 Mid-Penn Keystone softball game.
It's a tough loss for a Herd team that has seen a resurgence this year.
The Panthers strung together seven straight hits to start the seventh, including an RBI double by Mikaela Francois. An error later made it 16-14 before Carlisle recorded its first out. But it was the last one, as Emma Wertz singled in two runs to tie it before Klose's game-winner.
It erased a productive day by the bats. Kiley Barnhart (1-for-4) ripped a two-run homer early in the game and drove in another run, and Addy Gregg (2-for-4) doubled twice, drove in two and scored three more. The Herd produced seven extra-base hits.
- Madisyn Saposnek struck out seven and scattered seven hits, guiding Mechanicsburg to a 3-1 win over Palmyra. Saposnek didn't allow a walk, giving the Wildcats (9-1, 8-1 Keystone) enough time to warm up the bats. They finally did in the sixth when Jordan Sellers (2-for-3) singled and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Then Emma Rizzutto (1-for-3) ripped a two-run shot that proved to be the game-winner.
- Jackie Capers fanned 11 and allowed one hit in East Pennsboro's 15-0 three-inning victory over Camp Hill. She was also 3-for-3 at the dish with a double, run and three RBIs. Zoe Holbert (2-for-2) doubled twice, scored three times and knocked in two runs.
HS Baseball
- The middle innings cost Carlisle in a 4-2 home loss to CD East, with the Herd allowing all four runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Colin Lloyd was otherwise solid in six innings on the bump, with three of those runs allowed unearned. Austin Orris (1-for-3) was one of just three batters to record a hit, tripling and scoring a run.
- A Mason Keppler RBI single proved the difference in Palmyra's 2-1 win over Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats scored in the top of the first on a Matt Schmidt RBI single but couldn't scratch across another run in the Keystone Division tilt. He was one of four Wildcats with a hit. Luke Morgan made his first varsity start and suffered a tough-luck loss despite striking out five and allowing just five hits.
- Homers from Eric Stigers and Brady Swenson, a grand slam, lifted East Pennsboro to an 11-2 road win over Camp Hill. Swenson's slam highlighted a 3-for-3 day at the plate that included five RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Stigers (1-for-2) had a two-run shot plus another RBI. Michael Morales earned the win with five innings of seven-strikeout work, allowing no hits and two walks.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Kirra Crowley's five goals helped propel Cumberland Valley to a big 22-2 win over Chambersburg. Meredith Seeber, Kiersten Ball and Anna Keitel each added four goals in the win.