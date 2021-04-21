HS Sports Highlights: CD East scores 8 in final inning, hands Carlisle softball heartbreaking loss

Carlisle looked to be in complete control in the seventh inning Wednesday.

Up 16-9 with three outs left to go, though, the Thundering Herd could not hold on. CD East stormed back with eight runs, winning on a walk-off single by Megan Klose that scored Miller to win a dramatic 17-16 Mid-Penn Keystone softball game.

It's a tough loss for a Herd team that has seen a resurgence this year.

The Panthers strung together seven straight hits to start the seventh, including an RBI double by Mikaela Francois. An error later made it 16-14 before Carlisle recorded its first out. But it was the last one, as Emma Wertz singled in two runs to tie it before Klose's game-winner.

It erased a productive day by the bats. Kiley Barnhart (1-for-4) ripped a two-run homer early in the game and drove in another run, and Addy Gregg (2-for-4) doubled twice, drove in two and scored three more. The Herd produced seven extra-base hits.