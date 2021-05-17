HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle baseball, softball close regular season with wins to improve district playoff odds

Carlisle scored four runs to beat Lower Dauphin in comeback fashion, 5-3, Monday to give itself a shot to make the District 3 Class 6A playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Austin Orris roped a double to left to drive in Brayden Paul and Collin Lloyd in the bottom of the sixth, breaking a 3-3 tie and eventually winning the game.

Jonas Fowler drove in Orris an inning earlier on an RBI single, and Sam Kulp hit a sac-fly one batter later to tie the game up.

Fowler earned the win, fanning seven in six innings while allowing three runs (two earned). Aaron Renninger locked up the game with a one-inning save, punching out two.

The Thundering Herd (12-7) faced a must-win Monday to make the 12-team playoff field. With no games left in the regular season, the Herd must now wait until the District 3 power rankings are finalized Thursday to find out if they made the playoffs. Red Lion, which was No. 13 after a loss Monday, was the closest threat in the rankings at the start of the week.

Carlisle has not made the playoffs since 2011.

Orris went 1-for-2 with the game-winning RBIs. Jace Fetterman continued his torrid pace with a 2-for-2 day, and Henry Smith was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI.