HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle baseball, softball close regular season with wins to improve district playoff odds

Carlisle scored four runs to beat Lower Dauphin in comeback fashion, 5-3, Monday to give itself a shot to make the District 3 Class 6A playoffs for the first time in 10 years.
Austin Orris roped a double to left to drive in Brayden Paul and Collin Lloyd in the bottom of the sixth, breaking a 3-3 tie and eventually winning the game.
Jonas Fowler drove in Orris an inning earlier on an RBI single, and Sam Kulp hit a sac-fly one batter later to tie the game up.
Fowler earned the win, fanning seven in six innings while allowing three runs (two earned). Aaron Renninger locked up the game with a one-inning save, punching out two.
The Thundering Herd (12-7) faced a must-win Monday to make the 12-team playoff field. With no games left in the regular season, the Herd must now wait until the District 3 power rankings are finalized Thursday to find out if they made the playoffs. Red Lion, which was No. 13 after a loss Monday, was the closest threat in the rankings at the start of the week.
Carlisle has not made the playoffs since 2011.
Orris went 1-for-2 with the game-winning RBIs. Jace Fetterman continued his torrid pace with a 2-for-2 day, and Henry Smith was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI.
- The wheels fell of Bermudian Springs in the seventh inning as Trinity posted 14 runs to rout the Eagles 22-2. The Shamrocks put together 16 hits, with seven players hitting safely at least twice. Ryan Ness had arguably the best day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs, two runs and four stolen bases. Maika Niu (1-for-3) had three RBIs, three runs and two swiped bags. Landon Kuntzelman tossed five scoreless innings for the win, striking out seven.
- Brady Ward struck out 10 and survived three late runs to help Cedar Cliff to a 5-4 win at Altoona. Ward pitched 6.2 innings. Tanner Crawford was the second reliever to come in and got the final out. He also went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored. Brandt Cook was 2-for-3 with two runs from the leadoff spot.
- Luke Parise struck out eight but walked nine, yet Camp Hill's bats did enough to pick up a 7-5 win over Biglerville. Jackson Thompson (3-for-4) doubled, scored and drove in a run. Peyton Shore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. And Parise helped his own cause with two hits, an RBI and a run.
HS Softball
- Like its baseball counterpart, Carlisle softball improved its odds of a postseason berth Monday with a 5-1 win over Lower Dauphin. The Herd end the regular season 10-10 and hold the No. 11 spot in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings after its win. But the advantage is slim for one of the last two spots in the 12-team field. Ephrata is behind by .005 points and doesn't have a game scheduled before Thursday's finalized power rankings, and CD East has two games left while trailing by .006. Addy Gregg punched out 10 in a complete-game victory, allowing just four hits and an unearned run. Carlisle got a 2-for-3 performance from Kyrstin Kauffman, who also scored twice and stole two bags. Katelyn Coldren (1-for-3) doubled, scored and drove in a run.
- Maddie Buzalka made the most of her pinch-hit at-bat and her follow-up performance, going 2-for-2 with a solo homer and RBI double to hand Cumberland Valley a 3-2 comeback win over Mechanicsburg. Buzalka's bomb tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth, and her double won the game in walk-off fashion. CV pitching held the Wildcats to six hits, with Madisyn Saposnek going 1-for-3 with an RBI. The Eagles' Sydney Hutcheson was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Saposnek suffered the loss despite a solid five-hit performance, and Kate Berra picked up the win for CV with two innings of scoreless relief.
- Cedar Cliff beat Altoona 7-6, scoring six runs in the final two innings to win in come-from-behind fashion. Claire Farrell (1-for-4) and Mandy Wenerick (3-for-4) both homered, with Wenerick driving in four. Lily Berrier (2-for-4) and Emmalee Mowery (2-for-4) both scored twice. Berrier added an RBI. Wenerick tossed 5.2 innings of relief for the win, striking out three.