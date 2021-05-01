HS Sports Highlights: Camp Hill, Trinity dominate Class 2A Mid-Penn Boys Tennis Championships

Singles 1 was all about Sentinel-area locals in Saturday's Class 2A Mid-Penn Boys Tennis Championships.

Trinity's Adam Warren moved into the final round and will face off against Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over East Pennsboro's Matea Jovic. Jovic will play for third Monday.

Trinity's Tommy Hallahan made it to the Singles 2 finals along with East Pennsboro's Zach Martinez. Camp Hill's Clayton Herb fell in the semifinals. The Singles 3 final will consist of East Pennsboro's Scott Bornman and Trinity's Jose Centenera. Camp Hill's Marko Balic was knocked out in the semis.

The East Pennsboro duo of Grant Anderson and Josh Steinhart made it to the Doubles 1 final to face off against the Trinity duo of Nick Schiffler and Silas Gross. The Doubles 2 final East Pennsboro's Trevor Smith and Anthony Huynh, and they will face off against the Trinity duo of Declan Cudahy and Matt Jones.

