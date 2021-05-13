HS Sports Highlights: Brandt Cook notches walk-off walk for Cedar Cliff in close game over State College

A walk-off walk led Cedar Cliff to a win over State College 3-2 Thursday.
The game was tied at two with the Colts batting in the bottom of the eighth when Brandt Cook drew a walk, scoring one run. Matt Ilgenfritz and Cameron Goodling each had an RBI in the win.
On the mound, Jordan Negley tallied the W, pitching two innings, allowing zero hits and striking out four.
- Cumberland Valley took the lead in the third with nine runs and never looked back in a 13-8 win over Altoona. Logan Sauve tallied two runs and three RBIs in the win, Tyler Dunn scored three runs and had an RBI, and both Joshua Minnich and Jason Madrak scored two runs.
- Josh Sullivan's strong performance on the mound for Northern got him the W and the shutout over James Buchanan 5-0. He pitched all seven innings, allowed three hits and struck out eight. At the plate, Mason Yohn and Dawsone Ramp had two RBIs in the win, and Timmy Bonin scored two runs.
- Big Spring fell early in a 10-0 shutout loss to Waynesboro. Seth Griffie went 1-for-1 at the plate in the loss.
- Five runs in the second inning secured a 9-0 win over Boiling Springs for Greencastle-Antrim. Drew VonStein went 2-for-3 in the loss.
- Central Dauphin shut out Red Land 8-0. Braden Kolmansberger went 1-for-3 in the loss.
HS Softball
- Seven runs in the second inning helped secure a big 19-9 win for Big Spring over Waynesboro. Abby Beidel tallied the win in the circle, pitching 2.2 innings, allowing five hits and striking out one. Fallon Feaser scored four times and had two RBIs, Sadie Groff had five RBIs on the day, Erica Paisley tallied four RBIs, and Madalyn Black and Kiersten White scored three runs.
- Cumberland Valley got home runs from Ali Wagner, Sydney Hutcheson, Maddie Martin Emma Morgan and Lindsay George to thump Altoona 16-2 in five innings. Wagner added two more doubles to finish 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Hutcheson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs. E velynCoburn tossed three innings of relief, fanning five, for the win.
- Northern rolled to a big 12-0 shutout of James Buchanan thanks to a strong performance in the circle from Kameo Grasser. She pitched five innings, allowed three hits and struck out three for the W. At the plate, Kameo Grasser and Tayler Yoder each had three RBIs, Bella Schmitt scored two runs and had two RBIs, and Bekah Wiley scored three runs.
- Cedar Cliff lost in a pitcher's duel 2-1 against State College. Megan Holmes scored the lone run for the Colts in the loss.
- Red Land was shut out 13-0 by Central Dauphin. Grace Spangler went 1-for-2 at the plate in the loss.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Carlisle got the 3-1 win over Mechanicsburg (25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25). Max Barr had 32 kills and 10 digs, Jake Kistler had six kills and six digs, Declan Smithmyer had 37 assists and Tyler Sandoval tallied 23 digs.