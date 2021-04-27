HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs' Charlie White fans 15 in win; Shippensburg track wins Colonial title

You know you're having a good day when you strike out 15.
That's what Boiling Springs ace Charlie White did Tuesday in a 9-1 win over West Perry.
White lasted six innings, punching out 15 Mustangs while allowing just three other outs that involved a ball being put in play. West Perry stood no chance, with White allowing just one hit and two hit-by-pitches.
At the dish, he was part of a Bubblers lineup that saw its first four hitters go a combined 6-for-13 with nine runs and four RBIs. White was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Nathan Yunk, the cleanup hitter, was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Drew VonStein scored three times from the leadoff spot.
HS Softball
- Fallon Feaser homered, doubled and drove in four runs as Big Spring topped Northern 9-5 in a pivotal Mid-Penn Colonial clash Tuesday. The second baseman drove in two on a fourth-inning double, which followed her second-inning two-run blast to center that made it 2-0 Bulldogs. She also scored three times, including on Emilee Sullivan's two-run shot in the third inning. Sadie Groff clawed her way to a win, fanning five over 6.2 innings while allowing nine hits and seven walks. Bella Schmitt was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Polar Bears, and Hailey Irwin (2-for-4) doubled, scored and drove in a run.
- Emma Decker scored four times in a 3-for-3 day from the leadoff spot, propelling Boiling Springs to a 9-2 win over West Perry. Decker doubled and drove in a run as well, while the top three in the Bubblers' lineup, which included Decker, Cora Fries and Carly Galbraith, went a combined 7-for-9 with eight runs and four RBIs. Sidney Schoffstall went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits and three free passes against five strikeouts.
- A day after a tight 3-1 win over the same team, Cumberland Valley pasted Cedar Cliff 24-7, scoring four or more runs in all but the fourth inning before winning by mercy rule in the fifth. The long ball was on full display, with both teams combining for five round-trippers. CV's Dallas Speicher-Ramirez, a Delaware State commit, launched a two-run shot, going 3-for-3 with six RBIs and four runs. Olivia Hamme (3-for-4, also homered and scored four times. And Maddy Buzalka (3-for-5) lifted a two-run shot. The Colts got a two-run homer from Claire Farrell (1-for-3) and a solo shot Riley Petroff (1-for-1). Emma Morgan finished 4-for-5 with a double, four runs and two RBIs for the Eagles.
HS Track & Field
- Shippensburg's boys and girls teams closed out an unbeaten run in the Mid-Penn Colonial, with the boys beating Boiling Springs 113-37 and the girls winning 88-62. The Greyhounds' Julia Strine won four field events: the shot put (29-0.5), javelin (107-5), long jump (14-7) and triple jump (30-5) for crucial points in the tightest of the two matchups. Teammate Jillian Sydnor won the 100 dash (12.97) and 200 (26.69). The Bubblers girls won the 4x800 and 4x400, with Peyton Ellis winning the 800 (2:33.10). Shippensburg's Travis Bigham won the boys 400 (51.04) and 200 (23.32), the only multi-event winner on the boys side. The Bubblers got wins in the 4x800 (9:22.32) and from Evan Kase in the 3200 (10:37.48), 4x100 (44.94) after he had helped in the 4x800 victory.
- Carlisle beat Central Dauphin 98-48 (boys) and 125-25 (girls). The Thundering Herd girls are unbeaten in Mid-Penn Commonwealth competition (5-0), while the boys have one loss.
- Big Spring's girls lost 98-51 to Greencastle-Antrim, getting a win from Mikayla Ward in the 3200 (13:48.4) and the 4x800 relay (12:55.7). The boys were handed a 107-42 loss, getting a pair of wins from Gavin Caruso in the discus (120-0) and pole vault (13-0).
- Cedar Cliff's boys beat Susquehanna Township 95-50 thanks to several multi-event winners, and the girls won by an identical 95-50 score. Owen Gillespie claimed the boys 100 hurdles (18.1), 300 hurdles (48.4) and pole vault. Lance Ritter won the boys shot put (40-4.75) and discuss (119-8), and Diante Hammond claimed the long jump (20-2.5) and triple jump (39-1). For the girls, Celeste Kelley won the long jump (15-10) and high jump (4-8).
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Cumberland Valley rolled past Carlisle 12-4 behind six goals from Rhys McCarver. Nate Herbster had five goals in the win, while Matt Serafin, Dylan Young, Lawrence Barone and Ethan Rose each scored for Carlisle.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Kenna Duffie tallied six goals to propel Red Land past Palmyra 11-5.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Max Barr knocked down a team-high 21 kills as Carlisle swept CD East 3-0 (set scores: 25-23, 25-20, 25-23). Tyler Sandoval recorded 21 digs, and Declan Smithmyer impressed with 31 assists. Orie Wickard also had three kills and four blocks for the Thundering Herd.
- Cumberland Valley swept past Altoona 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-15). Nathaniel Erb had 16 assists in the win, Akku Kumar, Iain Martin and Brayden Parks each had three kills, Jared Johnson had five kills, and Cameron Birch had 10 digs.
- Northern fell to Red Land 3-2 (25-13, 21-25, 25-15, 22-25, 13-15). Cole Lamb had 42 assists in the loss, Jacob Hamm had 30 kills and 25 digs, and Toby Brubaker had 10 kills and 12 digs.