HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs' Charlie White fans 15 in win; Shippensburg track wins Colonial title

White lasted six innings, punching out 15 Mustangs while allowing just three other outs that involved a ball being put in play. West Perry stood no chance, with White allowing just one hit and two hit-by-pitches.

At the dish, he was part of a Bubblers lineup that saw its first four hitters go a combined 6-for-13 with nine runs and four RBIs. White was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Nathan Yunk, the cleanup hitter, was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Drew VonStein scored three times from the leadoff spot.