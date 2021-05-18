HS Sports Highlights: Bishop McDevitt beats Northern, Chambersburg routs East Pennsboro to set Mid-Penn softball final

There will be no Cumberland County representatives in Thursday's Mid-Penn Conference softball championship game.

Bishop McDevitt popped Northern 9-4 and Chambersburg thumped East Pennsboro 14-2 in five innings in Tuesday's conference tournament semifinals between the four division champions.

The Trojans and Crusaders will meet 4:30 Thursday at Big Spring High School.

Chambersburg ripped three homers off Panthers pitcher Jackie Capers, who allowed six earned runs in the complete-game loss thanks to eight East Penn errors behind her. Zoe Holbert was 1-for-3 with a Panthers run.

In the other semifinal, the Polar Bears couldn't maintain a 3-1 lead after the first inning. Paige Loudenslager fanned three and gave up five unearned runs in four innings for the loss.

Northern's only runs came on a first-inning three-run blast by Liv Gelbaugh, who went 2-for-3 in the game. Loudenslager was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. And Bella Schmitt was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs.