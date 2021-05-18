HS Sports Highlights: Bishop McDevitt beats Northern, Chambersburg routs East Pennsboro to set Mid-Penn softball final

There will be no Cumberland County representatives in Thursday's Mid-Penn Conference softball championship game.
Bishop McDevitt popped Northern 9-4 and Chambersburg thumped East Pennsboro 14-2 in five innings in Tuesday's conference tournament semifinals between the four division champions.
The Trojans and Crusaders will meet 4:30 Thursday at Big Spring High School.
Chambersburg ripped three homers off Panthers pitcher Jackie Capers, who allowed six earned runs in the complete-game loss thanks to eight East Penn errors behind her. Zoe Holbert was 1-for-3 with a Panthers run.
In the other semifinal, the Polar Bears couldn't maintain a 3-1 lead after the first inning. Paige Loudenslager fanned three and gave up five unearned runs in four innings for the loss.
Northern's only runs came on a first-inning three-run blast by Liv Gelbaugh, who went 2-for-3 in the game. Loudenslager was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. And Bella Schmitt was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs.
- Cumberland Valley fell in a close one to Central Dauphin 2-1. Maddie Martin tallied an RBI in the loss, while Alissa Naisby scored the lone run.
- Kennard-Dale allowed just three hits, thumping Cedar Cliff 16-1 in three innings and handing the Colts a painful loss after entering the day one spot out of the 5A playoffs in 17th. Lilly Sola was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Cedar Cliff.
- Grace Spangler struck out five, but seven Red Land errors led to six unearned runs allowed in an 8-5 loss to Greencastle-Antrim. Brooke Laughman (1-for-2) tripled, scored and drove in a Patriots run, and Claire Laur was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
HS Baseball
- Reese Young and Tim Sucic combined for a three-inning perfect game, blanking CD East 18-0 as Mechanicsburg aims to keep its slim District 3 Class 5A playoff hopes alive. Taylor Shearer went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Owen Rynex (2-for-2) doubled twice, scored once and drove in three. Isaiah Zercher (1-for-2) tripled and scored. Young and Sucic each had two strikeouts, with Young earning the win with two innings of work. The Wildcats have one game left, Thursday at Northeastern. They're No. 18 in 5A, currently two spots out of the postseason.
- Big Spring's season came to an end with an 8-6 home loss to Northeastern in extra innings. The Bulldogs closed the season with four straight losses. The Bobcats won in the top of the 10th thanks to a Owen Wilhide RBI single and a fielder's choice off the bat of Brinden Floyd right after. The Bulldogs went down quietly in order in the home half. Chase Sturm was 2-for-5 with two RBIs a double and a run scored for the Bulldogs, while Graham Walk went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
- Will Stambaugh fired a three-hit shutout, leading Cedar Cliff to a 6-0 road win over Central York. Stambaugh fanned 10 and allowed two walks in the complete-game effort. He got help from Brandt Cook (2-for-4), who had an RBI, and Nate Uzelac (0-for-2), who scored twice. The Colts were No. 7 in the 6A power rankings (12 qualify) after the win.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- No. 5 Red Land rolled past No. 12 Harrisburg Christian in the District 3 Class 2A first round 24-1 thanks to five goals each from Kenna Duffie and Olivia Glinski. Zayda Crumpton and Ava Spahr each tallied a hat trick in the win, while Abby Burkholder and Reagan Young each had two goals. Red Land will face No. 4 Susquehannock in the quarterfinals Thursday at 7 at Susquehannock High School.