HS Sports Highlights: Alex Thumma's 5 assists, 1 goal propel Carlisle girls lacrosse to win

Carlisle jumped back into the 12th and final playoff spot in the District 3 Class 3A girls lacrosse power rankings Friday.

The Thundering Herd edged Spring Grove on the road 9-8, getting a goal and five assists from Alex Thumma. It was a balanced scoring effort from the Herd, with Alexandra Kelley, Aubrey McGlynn and Drew Bridges all scoring twice. Kelley added an assist, and Lexie Burge and Emily Smith also scored.

Haley Carlo turned away nine shots in the cage.

Carlisle currently holds a .009 edge in the power rankings over Mechanicsburg for the last spot in the 3A playoff race with a handful of games left to play, including one May 10 between the two teams at Carlisle.

HS Baseball

Cam Wegert laced a single to right, driving in Tim Wagner to give Middletown a 9-8 walk-off win over Big Spring in eight innings. The Bulldogs got two runs and two RBIs from Adam O'Leary (2-for-3) plus an RBI and double from Jonathan Miller (2-for-4).

Benny Montgomery homered, tripled, scored four runs and drove in two more in Red Land's 11-1 five-inning win over Dover. Montgomery finished 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot. Cole Wagner was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI in the victory. Christian Lubic went four innings for the win, striking out four against five hits.