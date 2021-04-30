HS Sports Highlights: Alex Thumma's 5 assists, 1 goal propel Carlisle girls lacrosse to win

Carlisle jumped back into the 12th and final playoff spot in the District 3 Class 3A girls lacrosse power rankings Friday.
The Thundering Herd edged Spring Grove on the road 9-8, getting a goal and five assists from Alex Thumma. It was a balanced scoring effort from the Herd, with Alexandra Kelley, Aubrey McGlynn and Drew Bridges all scoring twice. Kelley added an assist, and Lexie Burge and Emily Smith also scored.
Haley Carlo turned away nine shots in the cage.
Carlisle currently holds a .009 edge in the power rankings over Mechanicsburg for the last spot in the 3A playoff race with a handful of games left to play, including one May 10 between the two teams at Carlisle.
HS Baseball
- Cam Wegert laced a single to right, driving in Tim Wagner to give Middletown a 9-8 walk-off win over Big Spring in eight innings. The Bulldogs got two runs and two RBIs from Adam O'Leary (2-for-3) plus an RBI and double from Jonathan Miller (2-for-4).
- Benny Montgomery homered, tripled, scored four runs and drove in two more in Red Land's 11-1 five-inning win over Dover. Montgomery finished 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot. Cole Wagner was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI in the victory. Christian Lubic went four innings for the win, striking out four against five hits.
HS Softball
- Jana Fetterman smacked a solo home run as Carlisle popped Waynesboro 11-3. She finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Nina Anzalone finished 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Addy Gregg (1-for-3) and Kiley Barnhart (3-for-3) each had a pair of RBIs, while Gregg, Katelyn Coldren (2-for-3) and Macy Barnhart (2-for-4) each scored twice. Gregg fired a complete game, allowing three unearned runs while fanning three.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Max Barr had 12 kills and seven aces in Carlisle's 3-0 win over New Oxford (set scores: 25-6, 25-14, 25-10). Declan Smithmyer chipped in 22 assists and six aces. Cohan Bailey and Wyatt Colestock each had five kills, with Colestock adding three blocks.
- Mechanicsburg beat Elizabethtown 3-0 (set scores: 25-20, 25-20, 25-19) thanks to a 16-kill, four-block effort from Tyler Hoke. Bryce Weenick dished out 29 assists with four blocks, while Drew McIntyre and Nathan Bortner each had three aces.