HS Sports: Gettysburg to return to Mid-Penn Conference starting in 2022

Gettysburg Area School District's school board voted 7-2 on Monday night to return to competing in the Mid-Penn Conference beginning in 2022.
The vote ends a sojourn with the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association that began in 2014.
The York Daily Record reported the board made the decision to save expenses and time on travel, for academic reasons and for a better match competitively.
The Mid-Penn's "willingness to factor in competitiveness — rather than strictly enrollment size — when assigning teams" to one of the four (five in football) divisions was a key factor, YDR reported.
What divisions Gettysburg will compete in will be decided before the next two-year alignment cycle, which will start the year the Warriors rejoin the conference it was a member of from 1992-2014.
The YAIAA drops to 22 teams with the decision.
The Mid-Penn last underwent changes before this fall, when it welcomed several of the Tri-Valley League football teams to create a fifth division, the Liberty Division, after the TVL's football league collapsed with several departures.
In recent years Big Spring and Northern flirted with leaving the MPC but ultimately voted to stay.
