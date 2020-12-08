HS Sports: Gettysburg to return to Mid-Penn Conference starting in 2022

Gettysburg Area School District's school board voted 7-2 on Monday night to return to competing in the Mid-Penn Conference beginning in 2022.

The vote ends a sojourn with the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association that began in 2014.

The York Daily Record reported the board made the decision to save expenses and time on travel, for academic reasons and for a better match competitively.

The Mid-Penn's "willingness to factor in competitiveness — rather than strictly enrollment size — when assigning teams" to one of the four (five in football) divisions was a key factor, YDR reported.

What divisions Gettysburg will compete in will be decided before the next two-year alignment cycle, which will start the year the Warriors rejoin the conference it was a member of from 1992-2014.

The YAIAA drops to 22 teams with the decision.

The Mid-Penn last underwent changes before this fall, when it welcomed several of the Tri-Valley League football teams to create a fifth division, the Liberty Division, after the TVL's football league collapsed with several departures.