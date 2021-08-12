HS Sports: Eric Kindler hired as Trinity's athletic director, Jordan Hill named director of advancement

Trinity High School graduate Eric Kindler has returned to his alma mater.
In a post on its Twitter account Wednesday, Trinity High School announced Kindler as its new athletic director, replacing tenured athletic director Gary Bricker. Kindler graduated from Trinity in 2010.
“Trinity High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Eric Kindler as athletic director,” a post on the high school’s website read Wednesday.
Kindler brings athletics experience to his newly-earned position. Kindler played on the Shamrock boys basketball team, piling up 1,627 career points and earning PIAA All-State Second Team honors. Following graduation, Kindler played for Phil Martelli at Saint Joseph’s University before becoming a head basketball coach of his own at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School.
Former NFL and Penn State University defensive lineman Jordan Hill was announced as the director of advancement Thursday. He also currently serves as the Shamrocks’ head varsity football coach.
