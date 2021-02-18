HS Sports: District 3 will require mask-exemption forms next week, sets spectator policies for basketball championships

District 3 is asking host schools — the team with the higher seed in the matchup — to allow a minimum of 20 paid fans so players from each team can have “at least one parent” in attendance for what may be their final game of the season, or their career. There are no consolation playoff games this season because of the pandemic.

If a school cannot accommodate 20 spectators — District 3 is limiting teams to a traveling party of 20 people, including coaches, trainers and athletes — because of capacity limits, District 3 will allow that school to find a neutral site. If a neutral site can’t be found, the lower-seeded team will be given the option to host the game. If that team also can’t host because of capacity limits, District 3 will find a neutral site.

One more postseason change was announced during the meeting. District 3 is increasing the number of qualifiers it will allow in each race for the Class 3A swimming championships from 12 to 16. The number had been cut from 32 because of capacity limitations — the PIAA championships field is also cut in half this year — but District 3 reexamined the 12-qualifier number after a litany of complaints and a closer look at Cumberland Valley High School’s social distancing plans and determined it could allow four more qualifiers.

Class 2A will remain at 12 qualifiers.