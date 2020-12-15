HS Sports: District 3 waiting to set winter postseason fields, formats and schedules until there's more clarity

District 3's board of directors did not set any winter postseason formats during Tuesday morning's meeting.

That’s unsurprising, since District 3 is waiting for the high school sports season to resume Jan. 4 and to see what the PIAA does with the paused winter season.

Gov. Tom Wolf enacted emergency mitigation orders last week in an attempt to curtail the surging COVID-19 pandemic, with part of his orders pausing all high school and youth winter sports until Jan. 4.

“We are not ready for that at this time with so many unknowns with starting dates, and ending dates and things like that,” District 3 president Doug Bohannon said Tuesday.

It is expected all winter sports will see a reduction in the number of competitions in the District 3 playoffs. But how many will qualify and when the tournaments will be held will wait until there’s clarity from the state and from the PIAA, which meets Dec. 22, less than two weeks after its last meeting.

Swimming has more details to figure out than most sports.