HS Sports: District 3 waiting to set winter postseason fields, formats and schedules until there's more clarity

District 3's board of directors did not set any winter postseason formats during Tuesday morning's meeting.
That’s unsurprising, since District 3 is waiting for the high school sports season to resume Jan. 4 and to see what the PIAA does with the paused winter season.
Gov. Tom Wolf enacted emergency mitigation orders last week in an attempt to curtail the surging COVID-19 pandemic, with part of his orders pausing all high school and youth winter sports until Jan. 4.
“We are not ready for that at this time with so many unknowns with starting dates, and ending dates and things like that,” District 3 president Doug Bohannon said Tuesday.
It is expected all winter sports will see a reduction in the number of competitions in the District 3 playoffs. But how many will qualify and when the tournaments will be held will wait until there’s clarity from the state and from the PIAA, which meets Dec. 22, less than two weeks after its last meeting.
Swimming has more details to figure out than most sports.
Swimming and diving chairman Donald Seidenstricker said Cumberland Valley High School has offered to host the meet again, but fans are unlikely to be allowed. The number of qualifiers will likely be reduced, and the schedule for the meet — typically a two-day tournament with boys competing one half of each day and girls the other, 2A and 3A mixed together — will most certainly be changed.
He hopes to have a proposal in place in January “relative to reduction in number of qualifiers we’re gonna have in this meet, reduction in number of officials compared to past years,” he said.
Basketball chairman Dave Bitting said it’s “still to be determined” if the District 3 basketball championships will be held at Hershey’s Giant Center. District 3 does not have a contract with Giant Center, Bitting said.
District 3 is also waiting to hear if PIAA will relax preseason practice requirements — teams must practice 15 times before beginning regular season competition — and the recently enacted rule requiring teams that cannot practice for certain periods of time to get in between 2-4 practices before they can resume competition.
Bohannon said that was part of the reason why District 3 last week voted against approving the PIAA rule for requiring 2-4 practices following a shutdown. How many days a team must practice is determined by the number of days that team was shut down — whether from a pandemic, state order, teacher strike or something else.
The three-week shutdown will require all teams to practice four times, beginning Jan. 4, before games can resume. Those four practices will count to the mandatory preseason requirements, District 3 confirmed, for those teams that still need to meet the preseason mark, of which there are many in the Mid-Penn.
District 3 is tentatively planning to meet Jan. 7 in the morning.
