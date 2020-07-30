HS Sports: District 3 to survey member schools about starting fall sports

The guidelines for delaying fall sports on a school-by-school basis do not say a school has to delay all sports. It appears to allow schools to delay one sport, some sports or all sports if they so choose. Kosydar said that was his understanding as well.

Kosydar did not have a date for when the decision would be made by District 3, and it's too soon to say what schools or District 3 would ultimately choose to do. Sinkovich wasn't sure how District 3 ADs would vote, but he feels it might be best for the district to decide together rather than let schools decide individually and then try to fit schedules together.

"I think it's difficult for everyone to make their own decision, because in the end if everyone's not on the same page, how is that going to look in the fall," Sinkovich said.

The PIAA is opting to allow schools, and its 12 districts, to decide for themselves if they wish to start the season later. The state's governing body did not choose to make the decision for its membership, despite multiple college conferences in the state canceling fall sports or moving them to the spring and multiple neighboring state high school associations delaying fall sports several weeks already.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.