HS Sports: District 3, PIAA lay out spring postseason plans that include full tournaments, few changes

Barring any setbacks, spring high school sports athletes should expect an almost normal postseason.

On Wednesday and Thursday the PIAA and District 3 board of directors laid out more details about the 2021 spring postseason, with the biggest takeaway being that both bodies expect the championship fields to return to the setup used before the coronavirus pandemic.

The PIAA and District 3 have maintained a message of wanting to provide as close to a complete season as they can for spring sports, which never got off the ground a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic shut down all athletics for months.

The fall and winter postseasons were condensed because of COVID-19, but the intent in the coming months is to have a mostly normal spring championships season.

The news comes as Pennsylvania draws closer to opening vaccinations to all adults by April 19. Gov. Tom Wolf said the vaccine is “winning” this week, but cases have largely flattened or risen slightly since sizable drop in cases in February.

There will be a few changes in store, and possibly more as the postseason draws closer and the district and PIAA have a better grasp on how COVID-19 will impact the tournaments.