HS Sports: District 3 discusses power rankings 'freeze dates,' a new-look cross country championship, wrestling violations during shutdown

While little could be done about the winter postseason as District 3 awaits more word from the PIAA and counts the days for the state's emergency mitigation order to end, District 3 did take a look at several other issues during Tuesday morning's board meeting.

Among them are a possible "freeze date" for adding games to a schedule that impact the district's power rankings, used to set the playoff brackets in most sports.

Growing concern about rankings manipulation — namely, adding games in the final few weeks in order to increase playoff seeding — pushed District 3 to discuss several freeze dates for the fall, winter and spring seasons.

“I think a lot of people in this committee and a lot of people in District 3, because of what we went through in the fall with teams trying to manipulate the power rankings near the end, I think we need to look at some type of power rankings proposal that freezes when you can add games,” said Marty Trimmer, who made the initial proposal for discussion. “And then if you wanna add games then a committee takes a look at it, sees if it’s a valid reason to add it to the power rankings or allowed to be played but not in the power-ranking scenario.”