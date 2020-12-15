HS Sports: District 3 discusses power rankings 'freeze dates,' a new-look cross country championship, wrestling violations during shutdown

While little could be done about the winter postseason as District 3 awaits more word from the PIAA and counts the days for the state's emergency mitigation order to end, District 3 did take a look at several other issues during Tuesday morning's board meeting.
Among them are a possible "freeze date" for adding games to a schedule that impact the district's power rankings, used to set the playoff brackets in most sports.
Growing concern about rankings manipulation — namely, adding games in the final few weeks in order to increase playoff seeding — pushed District 3 to discuss several freeze dates for the fall, winter and spring seasons.
“I think a lot of people in this committee and a lot of people in District 3, because of what we went through in the fall with teams trying to manipulate the power rankings near the end, I think we need to look at some type of power rankings proposal that freezes when you can add games,” said Marty Trimmer, who made the initial proposal for discussion. “And then if you wanna add games then a committee takes a look at it, sees if it’s a valid reason to add it to the power rankings or allowed to be played but not in the power-ranking scenario.”
But no action will be taken until at least January. The board kicked around some ideas but declined to enact any rules for this season or any coming up. The board did seem inclined to enact a proposal in the future. Whether it takes effect for the winter — in light of the constant uncertainties with COVID-19, the state’s mitigation efforts and the condensed season — will be decided possibly in January as well.
The purpose of the freeze dates is for District 3 to control power rankings manipulation by limiting what scheduling changes do and don’t count for power rankings. Any team that “needs/wants” to add a game must get approval from a D3 committee — one that is not set up yet.
Most of the discussion centered around setting a freeze date for near the middle of the season. Final dates will be figured out later.
The board also wants to discuss what to do if a team cancels a game. One of the questions was what to do for the team that was canceled if they want to add a game to replace it?
If and when this is approved, a small committee would be established to decide if added games after the freeze date count to the power rankings or not.
If the committee approves the scheduling change, the contest will count towards the rankings. If the committee does not approve it, the contest can still be played but will not count towards the rankings.
Games postponed and made up at a later date after the freeze date would not be subjected to the committee review.
The board had briefly discussed such a possibility at a prior meeting. It was a point of contention after seeing some teams attempt to add games in the final weeks to get into the shortened District 3 playoffs in the fall.
D3 investigating wrestling meet
It was brought to light in the last few days some wrestling teams involving schools from the Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and York-Adams league competed in a middle school wrestling tournament over the weekend.
What schools competed was not known. Arnold Fritzius said D3 will investigate.
The meet was called the “Route 30 Middle School Duals,” Fritzius said, and was held in York for wrestlers in grades 7-9.
Executive director Ron Kennedy also said District 3 has re-emphasized to schools that they cannot hold off-site practices during the three weeks the state has shut down high school sports.
“Sure, we can hand out penalties,” Kennedy said when asked if any punishments can be handed out in those cases. “We can prevent them from participating in the postseason. I mean, there are some things we can do. I mean, it gets a little dicey because we gotta figure out who was doing what before we do anything.”
Changes to XC coming?
The cross country committee chair, Hal Griffiths, said he’s going to explore a permanent cut to the number of teams and runners that can qualify for the District 3 championships in coming years.
Griffiths said in 2019 around 1,200 runners competed in the event, held in recent years at Big Spring High School. Because of the pandemic, the field was cut by more than half, to a little less than 500.
(All fall sports saw similar reductions in the number of competitors at district and state championship events.)
Griffiths said he heard positive feedback on the size of the field and intends to explore a proposal before next season to reduce the number of teams and runners. He wants to have more than the 500 at this year’s meet, but it will not reach 1,200 again. Details will be decided later.
“The last several years we have pretty much ran it as an all-comers meet,” Griffiths said. “And I got many, many, many, many suggestions that we not go back to that.”
He will look into an “equitable” solution for the number of team qualifiers based on league size.
Financial outlook
District 3 treasurer Bob Baker reported District 3 made a profit of around $54,000 from the fall sports championships. That is a steep drop from the “roughly $215-220,000” the district made during the 2019 fall season.
Football saw among the steepest drops because of the limitation on fan attendance.
A red card problem
Soccer chairman Fred Isopi reported there were 58 total red cards issued this season, a decrease of 17 from a year ago, but also occurring with far fewer games this season.
Thirteen of those red cards included a supplemental penalty of a second game of suspension. Isopi was alarmed by the numbers and wants to explore additional measures to curtail aggressive actions leading to red cards.
“I personally would like to see that we require or recommend — we can’t require — but we can recommend that any player or coach that receives a red card for language, fighting, violent behavior, dissent, that kind of thing, other than the rules of the game” additional measures, such as requiring the offending athlete and coach to take the national federation sportsmanship course, Isopi said.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
