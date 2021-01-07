HS Sports: District 3 approves new scheduling freeze dates aimed at curtailing power rankings manipulation

If District 3’s plan runs as intended, it will be harder to manipulate the postseason power rankings with last-minute schedule changes.

One of District 3’s first major orders of business in 2021, in the first meeting since Pennsylvania’s emergency mitigation orders ended Monday, is to enact a power rankings freeze date.

On Wednesday, District 3’s board of directors passed a motion setting freeze dates for when teams can add new, previously unscheduled games to their calendar that still count for the power rankings. The move is effective immediately for all winter, spring and fall sports.

Under the plan, which was first discussed in the months since the fall season, any games added in the final 14 days prior to the power rankings deadline at the end of the regular season cannot count to the power rankings formula that determines the district playoffs.

Teams can still add games to their schedule in that 14-day window, but they will not count toward the power rankings.