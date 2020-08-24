HS Sports: District 3 approves fall championships plans for smaller postseason fields; no minimum competitions likely required

Most of the drama is over, the PIAA squashed that last week in announcing the fall season would begin as planned.
So while some portions of the state promptly began heat acclimation week Monday, District 3’s board of directors met in the afternoon discuss other matters.
No talk about will there be a season, will it be delayed. Instead, the focus was mostly on postseason structure and an update on liability concerns.
District 3 finalized just about every facet of what will be a unique 2020 fall postseason — which will include smaller qualifying fields, fewer competitions, almost no neutral sites and the possibility of no fans.
The biggest problem to be solved since the district’s previous meeting Aug. 10 was what to do with cross country. That appears to be solved. In Class 3A and 2A, each league in the district can send the team champion and runner-up, plus the Top 10 individual runners. In 1A, each league can send the champion and Top 5 runners.
Two schools without league championships, Susquenita and Pequea Valley, cross country chairman Hal Griffiths said, can qualify by competing in one of the other leagues’ championship events if they finish in the Top 2 as a team. The used the Lancaster-Lebanon League as an example — if PV finished second, the team would qualify for districts. L-L would still get a second team in as well.
All six District 3 races would be an hour apart, to encourage schools to leave once a race has ended to keep Big Spring’s campus, which will once again host, less crowded. There will be no team tents allowed.
Little else changed in the other sports from the last meeting:
- Football: Two teams qualify in 1A and 2A, four teams qualify in 3A through 6A. The tournament will begin Oct. 30-31 in 1A, 2A, 3A and 6A. Classes 4A and 5A can play one extra regular season game that won’t count for the power rankings before the playoffs begin a week later.
- Soccer: Four teams qualify in 1A and 2A, eight teams in 3A and 4A. The finals will be Nov. 10.
- Field hockey: Eight teams qualify in all three classifications. The finals will be Nov. 11.
- Girls volleyball: Four teams qualify in 1A and 2A, eight teams in 3A and 4A.
- Girls tennis: Four teams qualify in both classes. Individual and doubles league champions will qualify in the individual and doubles tournaments. The team tournament will be Oct. 14-15, the singles tournament Oct. 19-20 and the doubles tourney is set for Oct. 23.
- Golf: About 48 golfers will qualify in boys and girls in each classification. Briarwood Golf Club will again host, utilizing both courses. The singles championship will be Oct. 8, and the team championship will be the next day.
In all team sports, the higher seed will host the game. There are two exceptions. In field hockey, teams must host on a turf field. If they don’t have one on campus or nearby, the team must work with District 3 for an alternative site, paid for by District 3. Soccer can play on grass until the championship, which must be on turf.
Additionally, District 3 clarified that football teams can play additional regular season games until the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
Minimum games, opting out
District 3 does not seem to be inclined to force teams to play a minimum number of competitions this season to qualify for the postseason.
With nearly every league in D3 delaying its start beyond the PIAA’s delay, teams may barely get half a normal season. And if any teams quarantine midseason, which is quite possible, they would lose even more games.
“I was waiting to hear something from the state office,” football chairman John Zeigler said. “Honestly, there’s a good chance we’re not going to get five games per team.”
District 3 sets its team-sport postseasons with a power rankings formula. It functions “per game,” as Zeigler mentioned, meaning it works whether a team plays 10 games, eight or six. It already handles those situations when teams play non-PIAA programs. For example: if Carlisle were to play a school from Ohio in a normal year, it would only be ranked in the formula in the nine other games.
D3 chairman Doug Bohannon also said D3 is not requiring schools to decide whether to opt out for the year by any deadline. The district recognizes the season will be “fluid,” Dave Bitting said, and teams or schools may opt out even in the middle of the season “based upon the surges they may have in those areas.”
Milton Hershey, Reading and Harrisburg are among the District 3 schools to opt out so far.
On officials
District 3 does not yet have a clear picture of how many officials it will have available in all leagues this season. Female officials representative Cathy Wreski said “people are not educated enough to make a decision whether they’re going to work or not.”
Part of the sticking point is what to do if an official is exposed during a game to someone who later tests positive for COVID-19.
“Our officials reps told us that we would not be responsible to sit out for 14 days, and that seems to be a big sticking point with everyone that if they’re exposed they don’t want to jeopardize time off that they have to take from their full-time [jobs],” Wreski said.
