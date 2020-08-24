HS Sports: District 3 approves fall championships plans for smaller postseason fields; no minimum competitions likely required

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of the drama is over, the PIAA squashed that last week in announcing the fall season would begin as planned.

So while some portions of the state promptly began heat acclimation week Monday, District 3’s board of directors met in the afternoon discuss other matters.

No talk about will there be a season, will it be delayed. Instead, the focus was mostly on postseason structure and an update on liability concerns.

District 3 finalized just about every facet of what will be a unique 2020 fall postseason — which will include smaller qualifying fields, fewer competitions, almost no neutral sites and the possibility of no fans.

The biggest problem to be solved since the district’s previous meeting Aug. 10 was what to do with cross country. That appears to be solved. In Class 3A and 2A, each league in the district can send the team champion and runner-up, plus the Top 10 individual runners. In 1A, each league can send the champion and Top 5 runners.