HS Sports: Despite Wolf's 'strong recommendation,' PIAA seeks 'dialogue' and delays fall season to Aug. 24

Lombardi did say there has been conversation since Thursday to deviate from Wolf's recommendation and proceed with fall sports anyway, but ultimately the "board was [not] ready for that" and enough of the membership said it wants to proceed as one rather than "pockets here and there."

Heat acclimation for football can begin Aug. 24 as of now, Lombardi clarified. The Mid-Penn Conference will continue with its plan to begin heat acclimation Sept. 4, Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich confirmed. That is unless things change once again. In the time being, voluntary offseason workouts can continue at schools that are permitting them.

The PIAA will meet again Aug. 21.

"The Mid-Penn Conference fully supports the decision of the PIAA Board of Directors in delaying the start of the fall sports season," a statement from MPC president and Shippensburg AD Mike Montedoro said. "This fits with the decision of our conference to delay our start. While local school boards still have the final say at their school, our conference will move forward with a delayed fall season as outlined earlier this week. The health and safety of our conference schools, student-athletes, staffs, and communities are still of the utmost importance."