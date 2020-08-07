HS Sports: Despite Wolf's 'strong recommendation,' PIAA seeks 'dialogue' and delays fall season to Aug. 24

The PIAA appears to be giving it one last fight to salvage the fall sports calendar in 2020.
Despite a "strong recommendation" from Gov. Tom Wolf, the PIAA voted 30-2 to delay the fall sports season to Aug. 24 to seek further conversation with the administration.
District 6's chairman motioned shortly after the board exited executive session to "defer the start of all fall sports for two weeks to Aug. 24, 2020, during which staff is requested to continue to seek a dialogue with the administration, the legislature and all athletic stakeholders to obtain clarification of the possibility of safely conducting athletic activities in conjunction with the start of the school year."
The announcement further muddies the water. It is the latest step in a week of twists and turns and comes a day after Gov. Tom Wolf said he did not recommend fall sports be played, or any sports, including youth, until at least Jan. 1.
It sent the PIAA into a furious scramble to find a solution barely a week after Dr. Robert Lombardi said they were full steam ahead with a normal fall sports schedule — while at the same time allowing schools to decide of their own volition to delay as late as early October.
But the fact that it was not a mandate from the governor gives the PIAA breathing room.
"If it was an order, we probably wouldn't have the discussion we're having today," Lombardi said.
Lombardi did say there has been conversation since Thursday to deviate from Wolf's recommendation and proceed with fall sports anyway, but ultimately the "board was [not] ready for that" and enough of the membership said it wants to proceed as one rather than "pockets here and there."
Heat acclimation for football can begin Aug. 24 as of now, Lombardi clarified. The Mid-Penn Conference will continue with its plan to begin heat acclimation Sept. 4, Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich confirmed. That is unless things change once again. In the time being, voluntary offseason workouts can continue at schools that are permitting them.
The PIAA will meet again Aug. 21.
"The Mid-Penn Conference fully supports the decision of the PIAA Board of Directors in delaying the start of the fall sports season," a statement from MPC president and Shippensburg AD Mike Montedoro said. "This fits with the decision of our conference to delay our start. While local school boards still have the final say at their school, our conference will move forward with a delayed fall season as outlined earlier this week. The health and safety of our conference schools, student-athletes, staffs, and communities are still of the utmost importance."
Lombardi said the board wants to talk with Wolf or members of his administration to find out what their concerns are and see if there is some way to come to a consensus as to how to move forward.
"We believe a lot of fall sports that [have the] ability to run, and we would like the opportunity to have some discussion to go through the items that we’ve done to try to host these events," Lombardi said.
While Lombardi has repeatedly said he doesn't believe moving fall sports to the spring — talk on social media, including by some coaches, has included having a winter season January and February, fall season in March and April and spring season in May and June — he for the first time Friday hinted the possibility of some sort split of the fall season. Lombardi suggested golf, tennis and cross country can be held without issue this fall.
"It’s one or two or three sports that may have some angst or heartburn for some folks, then let’s have that discussion so we can address those issues if they’re of substance that we can have them possibly going forward," he said, suggesting contact sports like football, soccer and field hockey.
There have been no PIAA-sanctioned sports since March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down all sports in the state and halted all professional and college sports in a startling manner.
As of now, Pennsylvania will not join a small but growing list of states to significantly alter their typical athletic calendar, including a few neighboring states.
California, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Delaware and Maryland all canceled almost all high school sports for the rest of 2020. Virginia and Delaware will begin practices in December — Virginia will start the regular season Dec. 28 and Delaware will play games in early January.
A madcap Thursday
The chaos began Thursday morning during a Department of Health press conference.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine was asked for comment on an anticipated set of guidelines for spectators at high school games which she said previously would be out Wednesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf, however, took the podium and said he could not recommend sports at this time.
"The guidance is that we outta avoid any congregate settings," Wolf said. "And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. And we outta do anything to defeat that virus. So, anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread.
"The guidance from us, the recommendation that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1."
The departments of health and education sent out a joint press release later in the day calling Wolf's statement a "strong recommendation and not an order or mandate." The release went over what pausing sports until Jan. 1 meant, which applies to "team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports, competitions, intramural play and scrimmages." Conditioning, drills and other training activities were recommended to be done on an individual basis.
"We were as surprised as everybody else" by Wolf's statement yesterday, Lombardi said.
The PIAA held an emergency executive session within hours and called Wolf's announcement disappointing. By Thursday evening, the PIAA released a short statement saying it would meet again Friday and have further information then.
How we got here
The last time high school sports were held was March 12, when the state basketball and Class 3A swimming championships were under way and boys tennis was a few days into its spring season. The 2A swim championships were set to begin the next day, and other spring sports were weeks away from starting as well.
The remaining winter championships — wrestling finished the week prior — were canceled a month after the PIAA delayed them.
Mechanicsburg girls basketball and Trinity boys basketball were the last two local teams left in the state quarterfinals, the first such trip in Mechanicsburg history.
The same day winter championships were officially canned, on April 9, the PIAA also shut down spring sports. Only boys tennis had gotten in a few days of matches while all other sports were in the preseason when the shutdown began.
In the months since, offseason workouts were allowed to return in late June under strict sanitization and safety measures, and the PIAA began preparing for a fall season unlike any seen in a century.
It has been a roller-coaster week for high school sports. On July 29, the PIAA said it would proceed with fall sports as scheduled. But it also created alternative scheduling options for schools, allowing them to opt to delay the fall seasons to early September or as late as the beginning of October.
Within 24 hours, the WPIAL, which comprises all of District 7 in Pittsburgh, announced it would delay its season in unison. That same day, Thursday, Norristown became the first school district to announce it would not allow fall sports competition this year.
50 states, 50 different plans: How PIAA, other state high school associations are approaching fall sports during pandemic
By July 31, The Sentinel reported District 3 was surveying its membership, which includes all schools in the Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletics Association and the Berks County Interscholastic Athletics Association, as well as a few other schools.
On Monday, the Mid-Penn announced all of its schools, numbering more than 30, would not start first official fall practices until Sept. 4, with competition to begin Sept. 24 for all sports but golf, which could begin a few weeks earlier.
The Mid-Penn's athletic directors were holding a meeting Thursday morning in Shippensburg when Wolf made his comment. The meeting began at 10 a.m. and was going to go over, among other things, a fall schedule with the new start date.
This week, the L-L said it would delay fall sports as well. York-Adams announced Thursday morning it is delaying fall sports to Sept. 4 as well. Berks had not made a decision yet.
