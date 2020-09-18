HS Sports: Department of Education urges school districts to follow recommended crowd guidelines

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Education issued new guidance Friday that recommends school districts stick with the current limits when it comes to indoor and outdoor high school sporting events during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A memo went out to school districts from the education department asking schools to follow the state’s earlier guidance, which has attendance limits of 250 for outdoor games and 25 for indoor games.

“School entities remain responsible for enforcing the face covering order and requiring social distancing at school and at all school events, including school sporting events. The administration encourages schools to voluntarily enforce the 25- person indoor and 250-person outdoor gathering limitation while all of us wait for the court to rule on the stay request,” the DOE said in the statement on its website.

“We trust that school leaders understand the critical importance of maintaining the health and safety of our school communities, and further trust that they will continue to maintain strong social distancing and face covering policies necessary to contain and mitigate this virus.”