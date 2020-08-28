HS Sports: Ches-Mont League latest to cancel fall season

The Ches-Mont League, located primarily in Chester County, has decided to shut down fall sports due to concerns with COVID-19.
A statement released Friday said the decision came based on recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Chester County Health Department and Governor Tom Wolf’s office.
“Based upon the current health and safety recommendations, the Ches-Mont has voted to postpone fall sports competition at this time,” league officials said.
The statement also includes a request of the District 1 committee to explore the possibility of allowing fall students to compete at a later date.
The league includes Avon Grove, Bishop Shanahan, Coatesville, Downingtown East, Downingtown West, Great Valley, West Chester Henderson, Kennett, Oxford Area, Bayard-Rustin, Sun Valley, Unionville and West Chester East.
The league's closure follows others including the Catholic League and Public League in Philadelphia, the Inter-Academic League, Central League and Delaware Valley League.
Locally, Milton Hershey and Harrisburg have chosen not to compete this fall with Berks-based Reading also canceling their season.
The rest of District 3 and the Mid-Penn Conference are continuing with the fall season with preseason workouts beginning Sept. 4.
