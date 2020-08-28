 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Sports: Ches-Mont League latest to cancel fall season
HS Sports

HS Sports: Ches-Mont League latest to cancel fall season

{{featured_button_text}}
PIAA logo

The Ches-Mont League, located primarily in Chester County, has decided to shut down fall sports due to concerns with COVID-19.

A statement released Friday said the decision came based on recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Chester County Health Department and Governor Tom Wolf’s office.

“Based upon the current health and safety recommendations, the Ches-Mont has voted to postpone fall sports competition at this time,” league officials said.

The statement also includes a request of the District 1 committee to explore the possibility of allowing fall students to compete at a later date.

The league includes Avon Grove, Bishop Shanahan, Coatesville, Downingtown East, Downingtown West, Great Valley, West Chester Henderson, Kennett, Oxford Area, Bayard-Rustin, Sun Valley, Unionville and West Chester East.

The league's closure follows others including the Catholic League and Public League in Philadelphia, the Inter-Academic League, Central League and Delaware Valley League.

HS Sports: Philadelphia Catholic League opts out of fall sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic

Locally, Milton Hershey and Harrisburg have chosen not to compete this fall with Berks-based Reading also canceling their season.

The rest of District 3 and the Mid-Penn Conference are continuing with the fall season with preseason workouts beginning Sept. 4.

Watch Now: Coaches 'excited,' but some remain concerned after PIAA votes to proceed with fall sports; Mid-Penn to start Sept. 4
HS Sports: District 3 approves fall championships plans for smaller postseason fields; no minimum competitions likely required

Email Michael Heaton at mheaton@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @LinuxScouser

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PIAA board meeting and media session: Fall sports are a go after 25-5 vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News