HS Sports: Carlisle to begin preseason Monday when state mitigation efforts end

Carlisle was one of a handful of Mid-Penn Conference schools that did not have a single winter preseason practice in November or December.

The Thundering Herd will join nearly every school in the conference Monday when Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency mitigation orders that began Dec. 12 end.

Athletic director George Null confirmed Wednesday night Carlisle high school athletics will hold their first tryouts Monday, the official start of the preseason schedule.

Carlisle's basketball and wrestling teams under PIAA's modified preseason rules announced last week will have to get 10 practices in before their first regular season games. That means those Herd teams could play their first games Jan. 15.

The swim team, which practices and competes off campus, must practice five times before its first meet. The PIAA enacted that change to accommodate teams trying to schedule practice time at other facilities.

Null said middle school teams will begin practicing Jan. 7, three days after high school practices begin, to allow the school district to space out the return of extracurricular activities.