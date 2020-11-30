HS Sports: Carlisle latest school to shut down winter sports as pandemic continues

Once again Carlisle athletics are on hold.
Carlisle is "delaying tryouts that were to start [Tuesday] until we make a decision on what will happen," athletic director George Null said via text after the school district announced Monday it is moving to fully remote learning until at least Jan. 18.
That means for the time being none of the four Thundering Herd winter sports programs will practice. It is the latest instance Carlisle teams have been shut down since school began in September.
Herd teams were set to hold tryouts and their first preseason practices Tuesday after a November COVID-19-related shutdown delayed the start of those sports.
Carlisle schools set to transition to fully remote instruction until Jan. 18 due to rising COVID cases
The PIAA's preseason officially began Nov. 20. The regular season begins Dec. 11, but the Mid-Penn Conference announced two weeks ago it was collectively delaying the season's start to Dec. 18 and would not have division contests until after Jan. 1. That would've allowed Carlisle to start the season on time despite the delay.
It's unclear what will happen with the athletic programs in the coming weeks. Null said "more details will be forthcoming later."
In the past, Carlisle has shut down sports as long as classroom instruction was fully remote. Whether or not that holds true this time appears unclear.
Carlisle is the third Mid-Penn school in a week to announce a sports shutdown until the new year.
Boiling Springs made the move Wednesday, to at least Jan. 19. And Susquehanna Township a decided Nov. 23 to shut down all sports until at least Jan. 11, according to PennLive.
Milton Hershey has not played any sports this school year is not set to return until at least January. Harrisburg originally made a similar announcement for fall sports, only to reverse course in late September.
Despite more schools around the state announcing similar closures during the largest surge in COVID-19 cases across the state since the pandemic began in March, the PIAA, which has its headquarters in Mechanicsburg, has repeatedly said in recent weeks it intends to carry on with winter sports.
Cumberland County reported 194 more cases and two more deaths in Monday's noon Department of Health report that included data for Sunday and Monday. Hospitalizations have doubled since Saturday, with 109 patients now in hospitals, 11 on ventilators and 27 in intensive care.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday statewide hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
DOH: Number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County jumps to 109 in Monday's data report; 83 new cases for county
