HS Sports: Carlisle latest school to shut down winter sports as pandemic continues

Once again Carlisle athletics are on hold.

Carlisle is "delaying tryouts that were to start [Tuesday] until we make a decision on what will happen," athletic director George Null said via text after the school district announced Monday it is moving to fully remote learning until at least Jan. 18.

That means for the time being none of the four Thundering Herd winter sports programs will practice. It is the latest instance Carlisle teams have been shut down since school began in September.

Herd teams were set to hold tryouts and their first preseason practices Tuesday after a November COVID-19-related shutdown delayed the start of those sports.

The PIAA's preseason officially began Nov. 20. The regular season begins Dec. 11, but the Mid-Penn Conference announced two weeks ago it was collectively delaying the season's start to Dec. 18 and would not have division contests until after Jan. 1. That would've allowed Carlisle to start the season on time despite the delay.

It's unclear what will happen with the athletic programs in the coming weeks. Null said "more details will be forthcoming later."