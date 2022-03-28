 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HS Sports: 7 local teams recognized with 2022 Mid-Penn winter sportsmanship awards

Mid-Penn Conference Logo

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 winter sportsmanship awards Monday afternoon.

Among the 18 teams recognized across the five sports, seven Sentinel-area teams were awarded the top honor in their respective divisions.

Below is the full list of recipients.

Boys Basketball

State College, Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff, Keystone

West Perry, Colonial

Camp Hill, Capital

Girls Basketball

State College, Commonwealth

Hershey, Keystone

Big Spring, Colonial

East Pennsboro, Capital

Boys Swim/Dive

Commonwealth, Carlisle

CD East, Keystone

Susquehanna Township, Colonial

Girls Swim/Dive

Carlisle, Commonwealth

Red Land, Keystone

Susquehanna Township, Colonial

Wrestling

Mifflin County, Commonwealth

CD East, Keystone

James Buchanan, Colonial

Milton Hershey, Capital

