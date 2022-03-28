HS Sports: 7 local teams recognized with 2022 Mid-Penn winter sportsmanship awards

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 winter sportsmanship awards Monday afternoon.
Among the 18 teams recognized across the five sports, seven Sentinel-area teams were awarded the top honor in their respective divisions.
Below is the full list of recipients.
Boys Basketball
State College, Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff, Keystone
West Perry, Colonial
Camp Hill, Capital
Girls Basketball
State College, Commonwealth
Hershey, Keystone
Big Spring, Colonial
East Pennsboro, Capital
Boys Swim/Dive
Commonwealth, Carlisle
CD East, Keystone
Susquehanna Township, Colonial
Girls Swim/Dive
Carlisle, Commonwealth
Red Land, Keystone
Susquehanna Township, Colonial
Wrestling
Mifflin County, Commonwealth
CD East, Keystone
James Buchanan, Colonial
Milton Hershey, Capital