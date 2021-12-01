 Skip to main content
HS Sports

HS Sports: 11 Sentinel-area teams earn Mid-Penn Conference fall sportsmanship awards

MPC logo

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its fall sportsmanship awards Wednesday and 11 Sentinel-area teams were recognized. 

There was at least one local team recognized in eight of the 10 possible sports. 

Below is the full list of teams recognized by the Mid-Penn, organized by sport and division. 

Boys Cross Country

Capital, Milton Hershey

Colonial, James Buchanan

Commonwealth, Mifflin County

Keystone, Hershey

Girls Cross Country

Capital, East Pennsboro

Colonial, James Buchanan

Commonwealth, CD East

Keystone, Hershey

Field Hockey

Capital, Milton Hershey

Colonial, CD East

Commonwealth, Central Dauphin

Keystone, Red Land

Football

Capital, Big Spring

Colonial, Mechanicsburg

Commonwealth, State College

Keystone, Milton Hershey

Liberty, James Buchanan

Boys Golf

Capital, Boiling Springs

Colonial, Greencastle-Antrim

Commonwealth, Chambersburg

Keystone, Mechanicsburg

Girls Golf

Capital, Boiling Springs

Colonial, Greencastle-Antrim

Commonwealth, Lower Dauphin

Keystone, Mechanicsburg

Boys Soccer

Capital, Milton Hershey

Colonial, Shippensburg

Commonwealth, State College

Keystone, Mifflin County

Girls Soccer

Capital, Milton Hershey

Colonial, James Buchanan

Commonwealth, Carlisle

Keystone, CD East

Girls Tennis

Colonial, Susquehanna Township

Commonwealth, Cumberland Valley

Keystone, CD East

Girls Volleyball 

Capital, Milton Hershey

Colonial, West Perry

Commonwealth, Chambersburg

Keystone, Hershey

