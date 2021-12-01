HS Sports: 11 Sentinel-area teams earn Mid-Penn Conference fall sportsmanship awards

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its fall sportsmanship awards Wednesday and 11 Sentinel-area teams were recognized.
There was at least one local team recognized in eight of the 10 possible sports.
Below is the full list of teams recognized by the Mid-Penn, organized by sport and division.
Boys Cross Country
Capital, Milton Hershey
Colonial, James Buchanan
Commonwealth, Mifflin County
Keystone, Hershey
Girls Cross Country
Capital, East Pennsboro
Colonial, James Buchanan
Commonwealth, CD East
Keystone, Hershey
Field Hockey
Capital, Milton Hershey
Colonial, CD East
Commonwealth, Central Dauphin
Keystone, Red Land
Football
Capital, Big Spring
Colonial, Mechanicsburg
Commonwealth, State College
Keystone, Milton Hershey
Liberty, James Buchanan
Boys Golf
Capital, Boiling Springs
Colonial, Greencastle-Antrim
Commonwealth, Chambersburg
Keystone, Mechanicsburg
Girls Golf
Capital, Boiling Springs
Colonial, Greencastle-Antrim
Commonwealth, Lower Dauphin
Keystone, Mechanicsburg
Boys Soccer
Capital, Milton Hershey
Colonial, Shippensburg
Commonwealth, State College
Keystone, Mifflin County
Girls Soccer
Capital, Milton Hershey
Colonial, James Buchanan
Commonwealth, Carlisle
Keystone, CD East
Girls Tennis
Colonial, Susquehanna Township
Commonwealth, Cumberland Valley
Keystone, CD East
Girls Volleyball
Capital, Milton Hershey
Colonial, West Perry
Commonwealth, Chambersburg
Keystone, Hershey