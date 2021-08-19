HS Golf: Shippensburg finishes 3rd, Big Spring's Josh Motter cards 89 at Waynesboro

There were moments in Thursday’s opening Mid-Penn Colonial Division golf match at Waynesboro Country Club where Big Spring’s Josh Motter had to squeeze the handle of his push cart to let some anger loose.
And rightfully so, as Motter’s day — starting on the ninth hole — opened with a triple bogey, a bogey and a double bogey. But the Bulldog junior didn’t let the shaky start conquer him, as he didn’t card anything higher than a bogey the rest of the way through and finished with a 17-over-par 89.
“There were times I would take my hat off and I would just be like, ‘OK. That one's behind me. I'm like, God, I need your help for this,’” Motter said of his mentality on the course Thursday. “And then we'd move on to the next hole, and then every tee box is a different one. If you can approach every tee box with a mindset of, ‘OK. This is the hole I’m at, not the entire round behind me, this is the hole I need to work on, get through it, and then go to the next. If you're going to approach every tee with that mindset, you're set.”
Last season, Motter came one stroke shy of qualifying for the District Three Class 3A two-day tournament at the Mid-Penn championships. Coming one stroke shy ran in the Motter bloodline last fall, as older brother Caleb missed the District Three tournament's first-day cut line by one stroke.
It’s something Josh remembers vividly and is using as motivation entering this season. He not only wants to reach districts this year for himself, but also for his brother. Josh said if it weren’t for Caleb, he may have never found his way onto the links.
“I knew when my brother graduated, I was going to come into the one spot. And I knew there's responsibility with that, just keeping your attitude positive,” Josh said. “This isn't my No. 1 sport. My brother lived to play golf. So, I just don't carry that mindset as much, but I do my best to stay positive, especially being the No. 1 (player). If I walk around with my head hanging, the rest of the team's going to do that. So, that’s part of the role in leadership as the No. 1.”
But Big Spring’s Thursday rounds didn’t fare as well up and down the lineup. The Bulldogs finished 0-5 to open the season. Behind Motter’s 89, co-captain Trevor Richwine shot 103, Noah Williams carded a 109 and Parker Drawbaugh finished with a 123. The Bulldogs' top four scores totaled 424 strokes.
On the other hand, long-time Mid-Penn rival Shippensburg cracked the top three as a team at the par 72, 6,343-yard course, opening its season with a 3-2 record. Leading the way was two-sport athlete J.T. Thomas. Thomas, known for his 3-point shooting in basketball, paved the way for the Greyhounds as the No. 1 golfer, shooting an 18-over par 90.
Thomas didn’t compete on the links last season for Shippensburg. He said this season feels more special compared to two years ago when he joined the program.
“I was still debating [on coming back], but it’s my last year, so I said, ‘Hey, it's my senior year, might as well do it,’” Thomas said with a laugh. “So, I've been practicing even when I wasn't playing last year, so I was playing as much as I could and it helped me to stay where I was and even getting a little better from two years ago.”
Senior Vance Kunkle topped the Greyhound starting six with an 89, followed by Thomas’ 90, Jonathan Breaux’s 94 and Mason Fogelsonger’s 97.
While Thursday brought refreshing mid-80s temperatures and not a single pellet of rain, the 20 mph wind gusts played a factor in golfers' scores across the board. Motter and Thomas said having to judge the wind in terms of club selection and how far the ball was going to carry was a constant challenge Thursday.
“You check your distances, and you see how far it is (to the pin), but you also have to take into account the wind, which adds some more yardage,” Thomas said. “So, you're hitting up into the wind, and it feels like it's just not going as far as you want to. It’s kind of a bummer.”
In the end, Waynesboro swept the field for a 5-0 start, and the Indians' Evan Stein was the match’s low medalist, shooting a 1-over par 73 with five birdies. Greencastle placed second (352 strokes), Northern finished fourth (412), and James Buchanan rallied for fifth (415).
Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson finished second at the Happy Valley Invitational in State College. As a team, the Eagles tied for third in the 3A classification and tied for second overall in the Commonwealth Division.
HS Golf: 10 Midstate players to watch as the 2021 season opens
Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley
Davidson’s consistency across his three years with the Eagles doesn’t go unnoticed. Helping CV capture the Mid-Penn team title last season, Davidson shined individually as well. His junior campaign went to the tune of an eighth-place finish (73) at the PIAA Class 3A championships, a fourth-place two-day scoring (148) at districts and another eighth-place showing at Mid-Penns (76). With last year's district champion, Carlisle grad John Peters, off to Duke University, Davidson should have no trouble making a charge at the title.
Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley
Kuffa is primed for a noteworthy senior season with the Eagles. While he didn’t crack the cut line at the two-day district championships, shooting an 86, Kuffa helped propel the CV boys to a Mid-Penn Championship and a third-place finish at districts. At the Mid-Penns, he tied for fourth, carding a 73. Kuffa and Davidson will undoubtedly be the Eagles’ one-two punch.
Josh Motter, Big Spring
If family ties have their say, Motter should follow in the footsteps of older brother Caleb and make a major leap for the Bulldogs and head coach Andrew Koman this year — not that he hasn’t already. As a sophomore, Motter missed the district-qualifying cut line at Mid-Penns by one stroke. He helped fuel Big Spring to a 22-8 record during the regular season.
Jesse Strine, Red Land
Strine has already displayed flashes of dominance on the links in his two years with Jevon Ford’s Patriots. Strine didn’t clear the cut line at districts last fall but carded a respectable 11-over par 83 which followed an 80 at the Mid-Penns. With teammates Edie Myhre and Brooke Laughman graduated, Strine should slide into a leadership role in his junior campaign.
James Ulsh, Trinity
Ulsh has taken the Midstate by storm in his three-year tenure at Trinity. After a shaky round at states his sophomore year, the rising senior flipped the script last fall, carding a 74, tying him for third at the PIAA Class 2A championships. Prior to states, the Shamrock standout took home a silver medal at districts and tied for sixth at Mid-Penns. Ulsh is arguably a favorite to capture the District Three title — possibly even the state crown — this season.
Hannah Barrett, Carlisle
With two more falls ahead of her, Barrett has laid the groundwork for a historic prep career. In her second season on the links, the Thundering Herd phenom drove her way to a silver medal (149) at the District Three Class 3A championships, a third-place finish (78) at the Mid-Penn’s and logged an 80 at states to tie for 14th place. Barrett will easily contend for a possible triple crown this season.
Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs
With two more seasons on the links awaiting, Graham has already etched herself in Bubbler history. As the cornerstone to Boiling Springs first-ever 2A district team title, Graham medaled individually, draping gold around her neck thanks to a 161 two-day total. She also impressed at the states stage, tying for 13th, shooting an 87.
Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley
McAninch served as a key piece to the Eagles’ first-place finish as a team at the district championships last fall but the rising junior flourished individually as well. McAninch’s second-year resume consisted of a fifth-place two-day total (168) at districts, 21st at states (88) and an 85 at Mid-Penn’s which tied her for fourth. With Lindsay Seely graduating, McAninch will likely slide into a leadership role as an upperclassman.
Paige Richter, Camp Hill
The only thing standing in the way of Richter defending her District Three title last season: a COVID-19 shutdown. However, before having her season come to a screeching halt, the rising senior steamrolled through competition, claiming gold at the Mid-Penn’s, shooting a 76. There’s no questioning the Lions’ star will be back this season hungrier than ever before.
Addison Shover, Mechanicsburg
Just two strokes prevented Shover from punching her ticket to the second day of districts last fall as she shot a 98. Shover was the only Wildcat representative at the district level but she helped usher Mechanicsburg to a solid 24-12 record and eighth-place team finish at the Mid-Penns.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports