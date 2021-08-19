HS Golf: Shippensburg finishes 3rd, Big Spring's Josh Motter cards 89 at Waynesboro

There were moments in Thursday’s opening Mid-Penn Colonial Division golf match at Waynesboro Country Club where Big Spring’s Josh Motter had to squeeze the handle of his push cart to let some anger loose.

And rightfully so, as Motter’s day — starting on the ninth hole — opened with a triple bogey, a bogey and a double bogey. But the Bulldog junior didn’t let the shaky start conquer him, as he didn’t card anything higher than a bogey the rest of the way through and finished with a 17-over-par 89.

“There were times I would take my hat off and I would just be like, ‘OK. That one's behind me. I'm like, God, I need your help for this,’” Motter said of his mentality on the course Thursday. “And then we'd move on to the next hole, and then every tee box is a different one. If you can approach every tee box with a mindset of, ‘OK. This is the hole I’m at, not the entire round behind me, this is the hole I need to work on, get through it, and then go to the next. If you're going to approach every tee with that mindset, you're set.”

Last season, Motter came one stroke shy of qualifying for the District Three Class 3A two-day tournament at the Mid-Penn championships. Coming one stroke shy ran in the Motter bloodline last fall, as older brother Caleb missed the District Three tournament's first-day cut line by one stroke.