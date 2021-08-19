 Skip to main content
HS Golf: Shippensburg finishes 3rd, Big Spring's Josh Motter cards 89 at Waynesboro
HS Golf

Josh Motter

Josh Motter looks to build on a sophomore season at Big Spring, where he helped the Bulldogs post a 22-8 record.

 Sentinel file

There were moments in Thursday’s opening Mid-Penn Colonial Division golf match at Waynesboro Country Club where Big Spring’s Josh Motter had to squeeze the handle of his push cart to let some anger loose.

And rightfully so, as Motter’s day — starting on the ninth hole — opened with a triple bogey, a bogey and a double bogey. But the Bulldog junior didn’t let the shaky start conquer him, as he didn’t card anything higher than a bogey the rest of the way through and finished with a 17-over-par 89.

“There were times I would take my hat off and I would just be like, ‘OK. That one's behind me. I'm like, God, I need your help for this,’” Motter said of his mentality on the course Thursday. “And then we'd move on to the next hole, and then every tee box is a different one. If you can approach every tee box with a mindset of, ‘OK. This is the hole I’m at, not the entire round behind me, this is the hole I need to work on, get through it, and then go to the next. If you're going to approach every tee with that mindset, you're set.”

Last season, Motter came one stroke shy of qualifying for the District Three Class 3A two-day tournament at the Mid-Penn championships. Coming one stroke shy ran in the Motter bloodline last fall, as older brother Caleb missed the District Three tournament's first-day cut line by one stroke.

It’s something Josh remembers vividly and is using as motivation entering this season. He not only wants to reach districts this year for himself, but also for his brother. Josh said if it weren’t for Caleb, he may have never found his way onto the links.

“I knew when my brother graduated, I was going to come into the one spot. And I knew there's responsibility with that, just keeping your attitude positive,” Josh said. “This isn't my No. 1 sport. My brother lived to play golf. So, I just don't carry that mindset as much, but I do my best to stay positive, especially being the No. 1 (player). If I walk around with my head hanging, the rest of the team's going to do that. So, that’s part of the role in leadership as the No. 1.”

But Big Spring’s Thursday rounds didn’t fare as well up and down the lineup. The Bulldogs finished 0-5 to open the season. Behind Motter’s 89, co-captain Trevor Richwine shot 103, Noah Williams carded a 109 and Parker Drawbaugh finished with a 123. The Bulldogs' top four scores totaled 424 strokes.

On the other hand, long-time Mid-Penn rival Shippensburg cracked the top three as a team at the par 72, 6,343-yard course, opening its season with a 3-2 record. Leading the way was two-sport athlete J.T. Thomas. Thomas, known for his 3-point shooting in basketball, paved the way for the Greyhounds as the No. 1 golfer, shooting an 18-over par 90.

Thomas didn’t compete on the links last season for Shippensburg. He said this season feels more special compared to two years ago when he joined the program.

“I was still debating [on coming back], but it’s my last year, so I said, ‘Hey, it's my senior year, might as well do it,’” Thomas said with a laugh. “So, I've been practicing even when I wasn't playing last year, so I was playing as much as I could and it helped me to stay where I was and even getting a little better from two years ago.”

Senior Vance Kunkle topped the Greyhound starting six with an 89, followed by Thomas’ 90, Jonathan Breaux’s 94 and Mason Fogelsonger’s 97.

While Thursday brought refreshing mid-80s temperatures and not a single pellet of rain, the 20 mph wind gusts played a factor in golfers' scores across the board. Motter and Thomas said having to judge the wind in terms of club selection and how far the ball was going to carry was a constant challenge Thursday.

“You check your distances, and you see how far it is (to the pin), but you also have to take into account the wind, which adds some more yardage,” Thomas said. “So, you're hitting up into the wind, and it feels like it's just not going as far as you want to. It’s kind of a bummer.”

In the end, Waynesboro swept the field for a 5-0 start, and the Indians' Evan Stein was the match’s low medalist, shooting a 1-over par 73 with five birdies. Greencastle placed second (352 strokes), Northern finished fourth (412), and James Buchanan rallied for fifth (415).

Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson finished second at the Happy Valley Invitational in State College. As a team, the Eagles tied for third in the 3A classification and tied for second overall in the Commonwealth Division.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

