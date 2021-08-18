 Skip to main content
HS Golf: 2021 previews for Sentinel-area teams
HS Golf

HS Golf: 2021 previews for Sentinel-area teams

District 3 Individual Championships 13

Camp Hill’s Paige Richter hits a fairway shot on #7 in the 2019 District 3 Golf Individual Championships at Briarwood Golf Club, York.

 Sentinel File

The August humidity is in full force, the rain continues to dump across the Midstate and that means the 2021 high school golf season is knocking on the front door. With the season schedule teeing off Thursday, here's how each of the Sentinel-area teams shape up this fall based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

State Golf Championships 3A 1

Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson chips up to the #6 green in the 2020 PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.

Cumberland Valley (Class 3A)

Coach: R. Scott Ainscough (1st season)

Last year’s record: boys 17-7; girls 13-3

Team postseason: Boys third place at districts. Girls district champions, fouth place at PIAA state championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: Brady Davidson fourth place at districts, 10th at states. Emily McAninch fifth place at districts, 21st at states. Lindsay Seeley, 12th place at districts. Grant Kuffa, district qualifier.

Key losses: Jake Burkhart, Max Vener, Lindsay Seeley, Julia Leo, Kalei Howard.

Key returning players: Brady Davidson, sr.; Grant Kuffa sr.; Anthony Depietress jr.; Emily McAninch sr.; Cambria Crossley, jr.

Top newcomers: Nelson Ott, so.; Carson French, jr.; Ella Will, jr.; Madison Engle, jr.

HS Golf: 2021 Mid-Penn schedule

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

State Golf Championships 3A 14

Carlisle’s Hannah Barrett tees off on #5 in the 2020 PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.

Carlisle (Class 3A)

Coach: Adam Zigner, (1st season) 

Last year’s record: 36-0

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: John Peters 1st at districts, t-2nd at Mid-Penns, t-20th at states. Hannah Barrett t-2nd at districts and Mid-Penns, t-14th at states.

Key losses: John Peters

Key returning players: Hannah Barrett, jr.; Bryson Gordon, jr.; Richard Kline Jr., so.. 

Top newcomers: Matthew Serafin, jr., Elijah Balthazor, fr. 

Cedar Cliff (Class 3A)

Coach: Scott Lackey (2nd season)

Last year’s record: 0-36

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: none

Key losses: no information provided

Key returning players: no information provided

Top newcomers: no information provided

Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Doug Erney (16th season)

Last year’s record: 24-12

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: Addison Shover, district qualifier.

Key losses: Andy Manges

Key returning players: Addison Shover, sr.; Owen McDonnell, jr.; Cody Fey, jr.

Top newcomers: Zach Rengen, fr.; Bailey Toporcer, so.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Jevon Ford

Last year’s record: boys 24-12; girls 1-4

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: Jesse Strine and Edie Myhre, district qualifiers.

Key losses: Edie Myhre, Brooke Laughman, Ethan Phillips.

Key returning players: Jesse Strine, jr.; Mike Shenk, sr.; Luke Barbour, jr.

Top newcomers: TBD

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Team Golf Championships 7

Boiling Springs’ Josh Hiles putts on #15 green in the PIAA Class Team Golf Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.

Boiling Springs (Class 2A)

Coach: Jim Lithgow (4th season, 18th overall)

Last year’s record: 36-0

Team postseason: District Three champions

Top individual postseason finishes: Brooke Graham first place at districts, 12th place at states. Josh Hiles district qualifier. Drew Vonstein, Aidan Johnston-Walsh, Tanner Nickel district qualifiers.

Key losses: Drew Vonstein, Aidan Johnston-Walsh, Tanner Nickel, Landon Miller.

Key returning players: Josh Hiles, sr.; Brooke Graham, jr.; Owen Metz, sr.; Matt Whare, sr.; Colby Bubb, jr.; Chase Stouffer, jr.; Austin Fulton, so.; Garrett Wickard, so.; Macy Trostle, so.

Top newcomers: Nathaniel Harbst, jr.; Andrew Menke, so.; Braeden Porter, so.

Camp Hill (Class 2A)

Coach: Barry Reddish (4th season, 9th overall)

Last year’s record: 23-19 boys; 4-0 girls

Team postseason: none (in part to COVID-19 shutdown)

Top individual postseason finishes: none (in part to COVID-19 shutdown)

Key losses: none

Key returning players: Paige Richter, sr.; Robert Kozicki, sr.; Lily Kaplaniak, sr.; Willow Dixon, jr.; Wick Booth, sr.; Jonah Spotts, jr.; Bobby Latham, jr.

Top newcomers: Noah Karaschak, so.

East Pennsboro (Class 3A)

Coach: Jeff Barlup

Last year’s record: 12-24

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: Charlie Kirby, district qualifier.

Key losses: Charlie Kirby

Key returning players: no information provided

Top newcomers: no information provided

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Chris Heisey (3rd season)

Last year’s record: 32-7

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: James Ulsh second place at districts, third place at states.

Key losses: Olivia Maddux, Josh Walker, Sean Cudahy.

Key returning players: James Ulsh, sr.; Victor Green, jr.

Top newcomers: Ben Penwell, so.; Neil Cudahy, sr.; Ryan Long, fr.; Anthony Matzoni, fr.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Mid-Penn Golf 5

Big Spring’s Josh Motter keeps an eye on his tee shot on #1 in the 2019 Mid-Penn Boys Golf Championships at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course.

Big Spring (Class 3A)

Coach: Andrew Koman (5th season)

Last year’s record: 22-8

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: Caleb Motter district qualifier, missed Day 1 cut by one stroke.

Key losses: Caleb Motter, Darren Neidigh, Abram Rosenberry.

Key returning players: Josh Motter, jr.; Trevor Richwine, sr.

Top newcomers: Ashton Cunningham, so.; Parker Drawbaugh, so.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Scott Houseal

Last year’s record: 12-18

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: none

Key losses: Aiden Hlatky

Key returning players: no information provided

Top newcomers: no information provided

Shippensburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Brad Horgos (10th season)

Last year’s record: 10-20

Team postseason: none

Top individual postseason finishes: none

Key losses: no information provided

Key returning players: no information provided

Top newcomers: no information provided

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

