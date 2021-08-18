HS Golf: 2021 previews for Sentinel-area teams

The August humidity is in full force, the rain continues to dump across the Midstate and that means the 2021 high school golf season is knocking on the front door. With the season schedule teeing off Thursday, here's how each of the Sentinel-area teams shape up this fall based on information provided by area coaches.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cumberland Valley (Class 3A)
Coach: R. Scott Ainscough (1st season)
Last year’s record: boys 17-7; girls 13-3
Team postseason: Boys third place at districts. Girls district champions, fouth place at PIAA state championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: Brady Davidson fourth place at districts, 10th at states. Emily McAninch fifth place at districts, 21st at states. Lindsay Seeley, 12th place at districts. Grant Kuffa, district qualifier.
Key losses: Jake Burkhart, Max Vener, Lindsay Seeley, Julia Leo, Kalei Howard.
Key returning players: Brady Davidson, sr.; Grant Kuffa sr.; Anthony Depietress jr.; Emily McAninch sr.; Cambria Crossley, jr.
Top newcomers: Nelson Ott, so.; Carson French, jr.; Ella Will, jr.; Madison Engle, jr.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Carlisle (Class 3A)
Coach: Adam Zigner, (1st season)
Last year’s record: 36-0
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: John Peters 1st at districts, t-2nd at Mid-Penns, t-20th at states. Hannah Barrett t-2nd at districts and Mid-Penns, t-14th at states.
Key losses: John Peters
Key returning players: Hannah Barrett, jr.; Bryson Gordon, jr.; Richard Kline Jr., so..
Top newcomers: Matthew Serafin, jr., Elijah Balthazor, fr.
Cedar Cliff (Class 3A)
Coach: Scott Lackey (2nd season)
Last year’s record: 0-36
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: none
Key losses: no information provided
Key returning players: no information provided
Top newcomers: no information provided
Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)
Coach: Doug Erney (16th season)
Last year’s record: 24-12
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: Addison Shover, district qualifier.
Key losses: Andy Manges
Key returning players: Addison Shover, sr.; Owen McDonnell, jr.; Cody Fey, jr.
Top newcomers: Zach Rengen, fr.; Bailey Toporcer, so.
Red Land (Class 3A)
Coach: Jevon Ford
Last year’s record: boys 24-12; girls 1-4
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: Jesse Strine and Edie Myhre, district qualifiers.
Key losses: Edie Myhre, Brooke Laughman, Ethan Phillips.
Key returning players: Jesse Strine, jr.; Mike Shenk, sr.; Luke Barbour, jr.
Top newcomers: TBD
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Boiling Springs (Class 2A)
Coach: Jim Lithgow (4th season, 18th overall)
Last year’s record: 36-0
Team postseason: District Three champions
Top individual postseason finishes: Brooke Graham first place at districts, 12th place at states. Josh Hiles district qualifier. Drew Vonstein, Aidan Johnston-Walsh, Tanner Nickel district qualifiers.
Key losses: Drew Vonstein, Aidan Johnston-Walsh, Tanner Nickel, Landon Miller.
Key returning players: Josh Hiles, sr.; Brooke Graham, jr.; Owen Metz, sr.; Matt Whare, sr.; Colby Bubb, jr.; Chase Stouffer, jr.; Austin Fulton, so.; Garrett Wickard, so.; Macy Trostle, so.
Top newcomers: Nathaniel Harbst, jr.; Andrew Menke, so.; Braeden Porter, so.
Camp Hill (Class 2A)
Coach: Barry Reddish (4th season, 9th overall)
Last year’s record: 23-19 boys; 4-0 girls
Team postseason: none (in part to COVID-19 shutdown)
Top individual postseason finishes: none (in part to COVID-19 shutdown)
Key losses: none
Key returning players: Paige Richter, sr.; Robert Kozicki, sr.; Lily Kaplaniak, sr.; Willow Dixon, jr.; Wick Booth, sr.; Jonah Spotts, jr.; Bobby Latham, jr.
Top newcomers: Noah Karaschak, so.
East Pennsboro (Class 3A)
Coach: Jeff Barlup
Last year’s record: 12-24
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: Charlie Kirby, district qualifier.
Key losses: Charlie Kirby
Key returning players: no information provided
Top newcomers: no information provided
Trinity (Class 2A)
Coach: Chris Heisey (3rd season)
Last year’s record: 32-7
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: James Ulsh second place at districts, third place at states.
Key losses: Olivia Maddux, Josh Walker, Sean Cudahy.
Key returning players: James Ulsh, sr.; Victor Green, jr.
Top newcomers: Ben Penwell, so.; Neil Cudahy, sr.; Ryan Long, fr.; Anthony Matzoni, fr.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring (Class 3A)
Coach: Andrew Koman (5th season)
Last year’s record: 22-8
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: Caleb Motter district qualifier, missed Day 1 cut by one stroke.
Key losses: Caleb Motter, Darren Neidigh, Abram Rosenberry.
Key returning players: Josh Motter, jr.; Trevor Richwine, sr.
Top newcomers: Ashton Cunningham, so.; Parker Drawbaugh, so.
Northern (Class 3A)
Coach: Scott Houseal
Last year’s record: 12-18
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: none
Key losses: Aiden Hlatky
Key returning players: no information provided
Top newcomers: no information provided
Shippensburg (Class 3A)
Coach: Brad Horgos (10th season)
Last year’s record: 10-20
Team postseason: none
Top individual postseason finishes: none
Key losses: no information provided
Key returning players: no information provided
Top newcomers: no information provided
