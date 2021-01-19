HS Girls Basketball: Young Boiling Springs holds its own against Shippensburg in loss

Graduation and opt-outs have left the Boiling Springs girls basketball team shorthanded and inexperienced as only eight girls — all underclassmen — comprise the roster.
But for 17 minutes of their season opener Tuesday night against Shippensburg, the Bubblers took the Greyhounds’ best shot and answered with a barrage of long-range sharpshooting.
Boiling Springs’ Gia Ryan and Emma Decker nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minute of the second half, drawing them within two points of the Greyhounds at 31-29. The spirited effort had the plucky Bubblers on the verge of pulling even and eyeing a Mid-Penn Colonial upset.
Instead, Shippensburg took control of the game when it went to a full-court press that turned over the Bubblers repeatedly, leading to quality scoring opportunities. The Greyhounds, in turn, made a concerted effort to work their offense through Elke Staver down on the block as the sophomore center poured in 13 points of her game-high 24 in the third period.
Shippensburg (2-1, 2-0 Colonial) didn’t look back on its way to the 74-34 victory.
“In that first half, everything bad that could have happened, happened,” Shippensburg head coach Andrew Markel said. “We missed 19 shots at the basket and we turned the ball over six times in the first quarter without pressure. We tried to get some energy with the press and turn this into more of a track meet, and that’s what you saw. ”
2020-21 HS Girls Basketball Previews: Players to watch and key returning players for each team in Cumberland County
Standing out
The Bubblers had no answer for the dynamic duo of Staver and Tori Rumbaugh, who combined for 47 points. Staver was unstoppable down low, and Rumbaugh converted 11 baskets and a free throw to pace Shippensburg. Ryleigh Minor chipped in 15 for the Greyhounds.
Eight points from Julia Steel led Boiling Springs (0-1, 0-1 Colonial) and six apiece from Ryan, Decker, Molly Starner and Hayley Furfari as the Bubblers made eight shots from beyond the arc.
By the numbers
The 3-pointers from Ryan and Decker to start the second half were the only points the Bubblers would get in the quarter as Shippensburg went on a 29-0 run to close out the period. The Greyhounds added 11 more unanswered points to begin the fourth quarter before Boiling Springs reached the scoring column again.
Up next
Boiling Springs hosts its first home contest of the season Thursday evening at 7:30 against Northern. Shippensburg waits another day, returning to the hardwood for a Friday night matchup at James Buchanan.
HS Basketball: District 3 approves postseason plan that includes same number of qualifiers, no consolation games
Winter Sports FAQ: Can fans attend games? Who has to wear masks? What will the postseason look like?
HS Sports: District 3 approves new scheduling freeze dates aimed at curtailing power rankings manipulation
They said it
Boiling Springs’ interim head coach Mike Zito on their opening game: “The girls played hard and competed to the best they could tonight. We have to build on the positive plays and celebrate each other’s success. As this young group gains experience, the outcomes will only improve.”
Decker on the Bubblers’ effort: “Our team is working very hard to stay competitive in every game. Even though the outcome of today’s game wasn’t what we were hoping for, we worked well together. Each and every player hustled and played with heart, which was our main goal.”
Markel on the offense running through Staver: “Any time you can go inside-out, everyone starts hitting shots. Your feet are set, your hips are square. Our girls shoot much better with the ball coming inside-out like that. They also did have a big to match up and they were letting us get good position.”
Markel on the loss of last year’s leading scorer Chelcie Forrester to an ACL injury a few weeks ago: “She gets all the dirty baskets and all the offensive rebounds. She’s just always there around the ball. She was primed for a really big season. It’s next man up. Without her, we’re smaller and faster, so we have to take advantage of that.”