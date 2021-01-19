HS Girls Basketball: Young Boiling Springs holds its own against Shippensburg in loss

Graduation and opt-outs have left the Boiling Springs girls basketball team shorthanded and inexperienced as only eight girls — all underclassmen — comprise the roster.

But for 17 minutes of their season opener Tuesday night against Shippensburg, the Bubblers took the Greyhounds’ best shot and answered with a barrage of long-range sharpshooting.

Boiling Springs’ Gia Ryan and Emma Decker nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minute of the second half, drawing them within two points of the Greyhounds at 31-29. The spirited effort had the plucky Bubblers on the verge of pulling even and eyeing a Mid-Penn Colonial upset.

Instead, Shippensburg took control of the game when it went to a full-court press that turned over the Bubblers repeatedly, leading to quality scoring opportunities. The Greyhounds, in turn, made a concerted effort to work their offense through Elke Staver down on the block as the sophomore center poured in 13 points of her game-high 24 in the third period.

Shippensburg (2-1, 2-0 Colonial) didn’t look back on its way to the 74-34 victory.