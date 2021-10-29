HS Football: Week 10 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The rain fell hard as high school teams headed into a water-logged Week 10 of the regular season with playoff berths on the line and final chapters to be written.

Of the eight games slated for Friday, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: Carlisle's push for the postseason against Central Dauphin East and the duel between Mechanicsburg and East Pennsboro in Enola.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Carlisle at Central Dauphin East | live stream*

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports)

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley | live stream

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff | live stream*

Red Land at Milton Hershey | live stream*

Mid-Penn Colonial

GAME OF THE WEEK

Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro | live stream

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Waynesboro at Northern | live stream

Shippensburg 27, Greencastle-Antrim 6 (final - Thursday)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at Middletown | live stream*

Trinity at Camp Hill | live stream*

Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire (Saturday)

