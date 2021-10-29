 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

HS Football: Week 10 score updates, live streams and live coverage

  • 0
Carlisle Altoona Football 2

Carlisle's Layton Schmick, center, prepares to snap the ball during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Altoona Friday night at Ken Millen Stadium.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The rain fell hard as high school teams headed into a water-logged Week 10 of the regular season with playoff berths on the line and final chapters to be written.

Of the eight games slated for Friday, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: Carlisle's push for the postseason against Central Dauphin East and the duel between Mechanicsburg and East Pennsboro in Enola.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Carlisle at Central Dauphin East  | live stream*

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley | live stream

Mid-Penn Keystone

People are also reading…

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff | live stream*

Red Land at Milton Hershey | live stream*

Mid-Penn Colonial

GAME OF THE WEEK

Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro | live stream

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Waynesboro at Northern | live stream

Shippensburg 27, Greencastle-Antrim 6 (final - Thursday)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at Middletown | live stream*

Trinity at Camp Hill | live stream*

Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire (Saturday)

MORE SENTINEL SPORTS COVERAGE

HS Cross Country: Storylines to watch as runners return to Big Spring for District 3 Championships
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley holds off Cedar Cliff to advance to quarterfinals
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's resiliency not enough in opening-round loss to Elizabethtown
District 3 Girls Soccer: Halle Engle drives Mechanicsburg to quarterfinal win over Northern
Boys Soccer: Camp Hill blanks resilient Halifax in Class A quarterfinal
District 3 Field Hockey: Boiling Springs blasts Northern Lebanon in playoff opener
District 3 Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg blasts Elco for first district win since 2008
District 3 Field Hockey: Crouse's overtime goal gives Northern win over East Pennsboro
District 3 Girls Soccer: Camp Hill breaks through, tops Tulpehocken in first round
HS Girls Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's 'shift of attitude' propels Wildcats into District 3 postseason
District 3 Boys Soccer: 3 second-half goals fuel Cumberland Valley's 3-0 blanking of Carlisle
District 3 Girls Soccer: Iannuzzi's goal lifts Carlisle to win over Exeter in playoff opener
Girls Soccer: First-half surge helps Mechanicsburg top West York in District 3 opener
Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs charges into playoffs with confidence, motivation
Girls Soccer: Halle Engle leads Mechanicsburg's charge into District 3 playoffs
HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg aim to ride its team synergy into District 3 playoffs
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News